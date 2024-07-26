Lee Je Hoon, Kim Hye Soo, and all season 1 cast confirmed to appear in Signal 2, writer Kim Eun Hee’s husband reveals

Lee Je Hoon, Kim Hye Soo, and Jo Jin Woong starrer detective drama Signal has been renewed for a new season after 8 years. Amid the heightened excitement, it has been revealed that all actors who appeared in the first season will return in Signal 2. Alongside writer Kim Eun Hee, The Night Owl director is set to helm the upcoming season.

Will Signal 2 have an all original cast reunion?

On July 23, Signal’s screenwriter Kim Eun Hee’s husband Jang Han Jun appeared on an episode of the YouTube show Don’t Forget Your Breakfast. When host Jang Sung Kyu asked if the casting had been completed for Signal 2, the writer’s husband carefully answered that he has heard some things, but can’t reveal them just yet.

But then he gave an insight into what to expect saying, “Basically, all the original actors will be appearing”. With this revelation, it is safe to assume, all the cast members, at least the leads of Signal will reprise their roles in the upcoming season 2.

More about Signal 2

Lee Je Hoon, Kim Hye Soo, and Jo Jin Woong starrer detective drama Signal first aired in 2016. With the recent confirmation of its second season, the fan-favorite K-drama is returning after 8 years. According to the latest reports, the filming for Signal 2 is scheduled to commence at the end of 2024, following the conclusion of pre-production.

Meanwhile, director Ahn Tae Jin, known for The Night Owl (2024) is set to helm the second season, replacing the first season’s director Kim Won Suk. On the other hand, Kim Eun Hee who penned Signal’s previous screenplay, is also currently working on season 2, according to her husband Jang Han Jun.

More about Signal

The 2016 drama Signal depicts the story of Park Hae Yeong, who witnessed a kidnapping while in elementary school. However, the police’s lackluster attitude at that time led to the kidnapped girl’s death. After growing up, he joins the law force as a criminal profiler. When he comes across a mysterious walkie-talkie that allows him to connect with a police officer in the past, he teams up with a female detective to unveil the truth.

