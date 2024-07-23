What is EomChinA? Know how Jung Hae In-Jung So Min's upcoming rom-com Love Next Door is related to Korean slang

Love Next Door is an upcoming K-drama starring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min. There has been a lot of buzz around this project as the two popular actors would be coming together along with the talented crew.

The Korean title of the drama is Eomma Chingu Namja or EomChinA for short. Here is what the phrase actually means.

What is EomChinA?

EomChinA stands for Eomma Chingu Adeul which means 'mother's friend's son' in English. This is a very popular Korean phrase which is used for a person to whom one is always compared. It is the Korean version of 'Sharma ji ka beta'.

In Asian culture, it is a popular practice to compare children with one another, be it cousins, friends, neighbors or in this case, the son of your mother's friend. This person is always believed to be the standard measure of success and a person is always compared to them. Parent often may even ask their children to be more like this certain person.

Why is the Korean title of Love Next Door starring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min Eomma Chingu Adeul?

Jung Hae In takes on the role of Choi Seung Hyo, a successful architect with an agreeable personality. His character is an intelligent person with amazing brains who never slipped below the 1st position back in school. He is determined and even has a fun personality.

Jung So Min on the other hand plays the bright and intelligent Bae Seok Ryu who who works in a big company and was also one of the school toppers back in the day. But for some reason, she quits her job and becomes unemployed.

Choi Seung Hyo and Bae Seok Ryu have known each other since they were 4 years old because their mothers were friends. As adults, they meet again. But the difference in their career path is clear. While Choi Seung Hyo thrives as an architect, Bae Seok Ryu meets him when she is unemployed. There is bound to be some comparison in their career trajectory.

More about Love Next Door

Love Next Door is scheduled to premiere on August 17 on tvN. There will be 16 episodes in total which will air every Saturday and Sunday.

Love Next Door is directed by Yoo Je Won, who has previously worked on Crash Course in Romance, Hometown Cha Cha Cha, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, King: Eternal Monarch and more. Shin Ha Eun wrote the script for the drama. She has also written for Hometown Cha Cha Cha, The Crowned Clown and more.

