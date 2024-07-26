Love Next Door teaser: Jung Hae In and Jung So Min have undeniable chemistry since childhood in upcoming rom-com; Watch

Jung Hae In and Jung So Min starrer Love Next Door will be released soon next month. Fans eagerly await the release of this project as the star cast comes together with the crew for an interesting plot. Additionally, this will also mark Jung Hae In's first romance comedy since his debut.

The drama tells the story of two people who have known each other during their younger days and later reunite as adults.

Love Next Door teaser featuring Jung So Min and Jung Hae In

On July 26, Netflix unveiled the teaser of their upcoming romance comedy Love Next Door. The teaser gave a glimpse of the bond shared between the characters of Jung Hae In and Jung So Min during their initial years when they were children and their teenage years. The two friends have always had good chemistry between them. As they reunite as adults, the spark between them is hard to miss and they seem to share a deeper relationship.

More about Love Next Door

Love Next Door is scheduled to premiere on August 17 on tvN. There will be 16 episodes in total which will air every Saturday and Sunday.

Jung So Min will be taking on the role of Baek Seok Ryu, who was always at the top of the class and always achieved what she wanted. Due to some circumstances, she ends up resigning from her high-paying job.

Jung Hae In will be playing the role of a successful young architect, Choi Seunh Hyo. He spent a lot of time with his mother's friend's daughter as a child. They grow apart with time but reunite as adults.

Love Next Door is directed by Yoo Je Won, who has previously worked on Crash Course in Romance, Hometown Cha Cha Cha, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, King: Eternal Monarch and more.

Shin Ha Eun wrote the script for the drama. She has also written for Hometown Cha Cha Cha, The Crowned Clown and more.

