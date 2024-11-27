TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun, NCT’s Doyoung, and IVE’s An Yujin to reunite as MC trio for 2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon

TXT's Yeonjun, NCT's Doyoung, and IVE's An Yujin are all set to reunite at the upcoming 2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon. They will once again transform into the 'MC dream team' at the year-end festival set to take place this Christmas. This trio also hosted the SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer back in July, captivating the crowd with their energy.

On November 27, it was announced that Yeonjun, Doyoung, and An Yujin will be the MCs for the 2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon, set to take place on December 25 at the INSPIRE Arena at Yeongjondo. Fans are looking forward to their chemistry, as this will be the first time in the same year, they will be appearing as an MC trio.

Meanwhile, all three of them boast a great few years of hosting experience. The IVE member is now the MC for SBS Gayo Daejeon for three consecutive years following 2022 and 2023. On the other hand, Yeonjun already hosted the festival twice including 2023 and the SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer. Meanwhile, Doyoung only joined them in July.

Expectation runs high as all three of these members are currently some of the most popular figures in the K-pop industry. Meanwhile, this year's SBS Gayo Daejeon will feature performances by many top groups like Stray Kids, TXT, aespa, LE SSERAFIM, ENHYPEN, RIIZE, and more.

On September 19, Yeonjun made his solo debut with his first solo single GGUM, and a mixtape of the same name. It became a trendy song, with many fans participating in the dance challenge. On the other hand, he also showed a brilliant performance as one of the members in TOMORROW X TOGETHER's recent album The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY, which was released on November 4.

Back in April, Doyoung released his first solo studio album YOUTH. He also unveiled two singles- First Love, and The Story. Aside from being a member of NCT, he is also part of the group's sub-units NCT 127 and NCT DoJaeJung.

An Yujin is a member of the popular girl group IVE. She is the leader of the group and also the main dancer and vocalist. She was recently seen in the group's latest extended play SWITCH.

