Jung Hae In-Jung So Min's Love Next Door achieves personal best viewership; Beauty and Mr Romantic's final ep earns highest ratings

Love Next Door, starring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min, soared with its viewership ratings once more. The drama has been receiving a lot of attention from viewers because of the chemistry shared between the cats and the cute and adorable moments.

The drama once again topped its time slot with high viewership ratings. Beauty and Mr. Romantic, which has been topping the viewership ratings since its release, finally ended with a bang. Here is a look at the viewership rating for Sunday, which is September 16.

According to Nielsen Korea, Love Next Door featuring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min garnered a viewership rating of 7.3 percent. The drama topped its time slot and this also marks its highest viewership rating yet. Love Next Door tells the story of two people who grow up together as neighbors. Baek Seok Ryu was always at the top of the class and always achieved what she wanted. Due to some circumstances, she ends up resigning from her high-paying job. She reunites with her childhood friend Choi Seung Ho.

Beauty and Mr. Romantic's finale episode garnered 21.4 percent and once again became the most-watched program this week. This also marks the drama's highest viewership in its entire run. The Im Soo Hyang and Ji Hyun Woo starrer drama tells the story of an actress who, due to circumstances, hits her bottom. Fate reunites her with her first love, who is now an assistant director. He helps her gain her position back.

DNA Lover maintained its viewership and scored 0.8 percent which is a slight increase. Cinderella at 2 AM, starring Shin Hyun Been and Moon Sang Min, scored 0.6 percent for its finale episode.

