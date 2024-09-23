Love Next Door and cast members Jung Hae In, Jung So Min dominate most-buzzworthy drama, actor rankings for two weeks in row

This week, the romantic comedy K-drama Love Next Door once again topped the rankings for the most buzzworthy dramas and actors. These rankings are based on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the most buzzworthy TV dramas. Each week, the company gathers data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are currently airing or about to premiere.

For the second consecutive week, Love Next Door claimed the top spot in the buzzworthy drama rankings. Not only did it lead the list of the hottest K-drama of the week, but it also dominated the rankings for drama cast members, with Jung So Min and Jung Hae In holding the No. 1 and No. 2 positions, respectively.

Another fan-favorite romantic comedy, No Gain No Love, climbed to the second spot on this week’s drama list. Its stars, Kim Young Dae and Shin Min Ah, ranked No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, on the actor list.

In its final week on air, SBS’ Good Partner, which had been dominating the rankings for a while, landed at No. 3 on the drama list. Leading ladies Jang Nara and Nam Ji Hyun secured the No. 5 and No. 6 spots on the actor list, respectively.

ENA’s Your Honor also made a strong leap to No. 4 on the drama list in its final week on air. Meanwhile, JTBC’s Romance in the House concluded its run at No. 5. The cast had an impressive showing on the actor list, with Ji Jin Hee at No. 7, Son Naeun at No. 8, and Kim Ji Soo at No. 10.

Finally, ENA’s upcoming drama Dear Hyeri made a splash by debuting at No. 9 on the drama list ahead of its premiere. Here are the top 10 TV dramas that generated the most buzz this week:

tvN's Love Next Door tvN's No Gain No Love SBS' Good Partner ENA's Your Honor JTBC's Romance in the House MBC's Black Out KBS2's Beauty and Mr. Romantic KBS1's Su Ji and U Ri ENA's Dear Hyeri KBS2's Perfect Family

While the drama list features only series airing on broadcast television, the integrated actor list includes cast members from OTT shows as well. This week, Pachinko Season 2 star Lee Min Ho made his mark, securing the No. 9 spot on the list.

Jung So Min of Love Next Door Jung Hae In of Love Next Door Kim Young Dae of No Gain No Love Shin Min Ah of No Gain No Love Jang Nara of Good Partner Nam Ji Hyun of Good Partner Ji Jin Hee of Romance in the House Son Naeun of Romance in the House Lee Min Ho of Pachinko Season 2 Kim Ji Soo of Romance in the House

