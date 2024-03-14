Jung Ho Yeon, GOT7's Jinyoung, more preview cameos in Ryu Seung Ryong, Kim Yoo Jung, Ahn Jae Hong’s Chicken Nugget

Chicken Nugget, starring Ryu Seung Ryong, Kim Yoo Jung, and Ahn Jae Hong has already sparked attention, ahead of its much-anticipated release. With a quirky narrative and a star-studded cast lineup, this comedy-drama series is expected to receive high viewership ratings.

Chicken Nugget drops new stills of Jung Ho Yeon, GOT7's Jinyoung and others' cameo

On March 14, the drama’s original network Netflix announced a bunch of stars’ cameo in the upcoming drama. Squid Game fame Jung Ho Yeon, GOT7 member Jinyoung, actress Lee Joo Bin, actor Kim Nam Hee, Go Chang Suk, Yoo Seung Mok, Kim Tae Hoon, Hwang Mi Young, and more actors were confirmed to make special appearances.

On this day, Netflix also previewed the first look of their characters in Chicken Nugget. As all the stars shine in the stills of their respective roles, excitement runs high with this unprecedented addition to the drama.

Check below the stills of Chicken Nugget featuring Jung Ho Yeon, Jinyoung, Lee Joo Bin, and more:

More about Chicken Nugget - Plot, cast, release date

The comedy-drama Chicken Nugget will unfold an exhilarating story of Choi Min Ah, a girl who mysteriously turns into a chicken nugget, followed by a mishap with a strange machine. As her father Choi San Man and his intern Go Baek Jung join hands and attempt to bring her back, they discover some dark secrets.

My Demon actress Kim Yoo Jung transforms into Choi Min Ah, while Kingdom actor Ryu Seung Ryong portrays her relentless father. Actor Ahn Jae Hong, known for the Netflix series Mask Girl takes on the role of intern Go Baek Jung.

Amongst the most-anticipated cameo appearances, Squid Game actress Jung Ho Yeon stars as Hong Cha, Go Baek Jung’s ex-girlfriend and the best food journalist in South Korea. GOT7 member Jinyoung portrays Yoo Tae Young, the charming elder brother of Yoo Tae Man, who is portrayed by Jung Seung Gil.

Moreover, actor Go Chang Suk takes on the role of intern Baek Jung’s adamant father. Moon Sang Hon transforms into Jung Hyo Bong, whose connection to the strange machine adds depth to the narrative.

In addition, actor Kim Nam Hee will portray an unpredictable employee of the mysterious machine’s manufacturing company. Queen of Tears’ actress Lee Joo Bin also stars in a pivotal role that will help add intrigue to the story.

Meanwhile, based on a webtoon named Fried Chicken by Park Ji Dok, the drama Chicken Nugget has been directed by Lee Byung Hun, known for works like Be Melodramatic, Extreme Job, and more.

With a total of 12 episodes, Chicken Nugget is set to hit the screen on March 15 through its original network Netflix.

