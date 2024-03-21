Chicken Nugget ending explained: Were Ryu Seung Ryong and Ahn Jae Hong able to change Kim Yoo Jung back to human?

Chicken Nugget starring Ryu Seung Ryong, Ahn Jae Hong and Kim Yoo Jung released on March 15 and since has become the talk of the town. The drama tells the story of a woman who turns into a fired chicken and her father and his intern try to change her back. The drama has created a lot of hype because of the pop cultural references and the humorous style. The absurdity of the series is what makes it interesting and keeps the mystery alive throughout the drama.

Name: Chicken Nugget

Release date: March 15, 2024

Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Ahn Jae Hong, Kim Yoo Jung

Director: Lee Byung Hun

Writer: Lee Byung Hun (adapted from Park Ji Dok's webtoon Fried Chicken)

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot

Ryu Seung Ryong takes on the role of Choi Sun Man who runs a small machinery company. Ahn Jae Hong plays his intern Go Baek Joong who has a crush on Kim Yoo Jung's character Choi Min Ah who is Choi Sun Man's daughter. One day a machine is delivered to their office that is used to release stress. It is assumed that it was the shipment that they were expecting from a certain research scholar. Just then, Min A also comes to the office to deliver fried chicken. She steps into the machine to try it out, but she turns into a piece of chicken nugget the next moment. Choi Sun Man and Go Baek Joong try their best to turn her back into her human form. On their journey, they discover dark secrets. The mystery behind the machine thickens as they slowly unravel the actual way of using it.

Chicken Nugget ending explained

As it turns out, Kim Yoo Jung's character Choi Min Ah actually did change into a chicken nugget. Moreover, it is also revealed that the machine was brought to Earth by aliens and the chicken shop was actually run by those aliens. After the final confrontation between Choi Min Ah's father Choi Sun Man, his intern Go Baek Joong, the scientist and his nephew and the aliens, the machine's power is very low. Hence the aliens conclude that they cannot change Choi Min Ah back to human and the leader has to change back into his alien form and go back to his planet to replenish the machine. But he offers to take Chi Min Ah (now a fried chicken) with him and promises to get her back in 50 years. Choi Sun Man of course does not agree with the idea at first because in 50 years he'll be long gone. But for his daughter's sake, he agrees.

After 50 years, Go Baek Joong is a big singer. He is a star. But every day he waits for Choi Min Ah's return. One day the alien does come back and informs him that the laws on his planet changed and hence he could not change Min Ah. But he gives Go Baek Joon a button which would take him back in time but also erase everyone's memories. As he loves Min Ah, he chooses to use that button.

Once again we get to see Min Ah as she gets chicken nuggets for her father and his employees. It has a hopeful ending. The open end suggests that the viewers are free to make up their own story of what might happen after the series end.

More about Chicken Nugget

Chicken Nugget is streaming on Netflix.

The project has been adapted from Park Ji Dok's webtoon Fried Chicken. It ran from September 21, 2019 to August 2, 2020.

Ryu Seung Ryong, Ahn Jae Hong and Kim Yoo Jung take on the main roles. GOT7 member Jinyoung and Squid Game's Jung Ho Yeon also made a cameo appearance in the absurd comedy Chicken Nugget. Additionally, Kim Tae Hoon and Jung Soon Won also took on special roles.

Most of the supporting cast, Ryu Seung Syong and Ahn Je Hong have previously worked with director Lee Byung Hoon. Lee Byung Hun has directed and written the script for this drama. He is known for his works like Extreme Job, Twenty, Be Melodramatic, and more. Extreme Jobs is one of the highest grossing South Korean films. His latest film Twenty featured IU and Park Seo Joon.

