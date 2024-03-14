GOT7's Jinyoung, Jung Ho Yeon to make cameo appearance in Ryu Seung Ryong, Ahn Jae Hong, Kim Yoo Jung's Chicken Nugget

Chicken Nugget is an upcoming comedy series which will star Ryu Seung Ryong, Ahn Jae Hong and Kim Yoo Jung. There has been hype around the drama given its star cast and the unconventional plot. Adding to that, many celebrities like GOT7's Jinyoung and Jung Ho Yeon will be making cameo appearances. The drama tells the story of a woman who turns into fried chicken and her father and his intern try to change her back to human.

GOT7 member Jinyoung and Squid Game's Jung Ho Yeon will be making guest appearances in the upcoming absurd comedy Chicken Nugget. Additionally, Kim Tae Hoon and Jung Soon Won will also be taking on special roles. Though not much is known about their characters, fans anticipate what roles the stars would be playing. Ryu Seung Ryong, Ahn Jae Hong and Kim Yoo Jung take on the main roles in the drama.

More about Chicken Nugget

Chicken Nugget is set to release on March 15 and will be streaming from Netflix. The drama will consist of 12 episodes.

Chicken Nugget tells the story of Choi Min Ah who mysteriously turns into a chicken nugget. Her father Choi Sun Man and his intern Go Baek Jung join forces and try to undo the process and turn her back into her human form. While doing so, they uncover dark secrets.

The project has been adapted from Park Ji Dok's webtoon Fried Chicken. Lee Byung Hun has directed and written the script for this drama. He is known for his works like Extreme Job, Twenty, Be Melodramatic, and more. His latest film Twenty featured IU and Park Seo Joon.

Ryu Seung Ryong is known for his roles in Moving and Extreme Job. Ahn Jae Hong has shown his acting chops in shows like Reply 1988, Be Melodramaric, Fight for My Way, and More. Kim Yoo Jung recently appeared in the hit drama My Demon along with Song Kang. She has also worked on hits like Moonlight Drawn by Clouds and Backstreet Rookie.

