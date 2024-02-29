Chicken Nugget Trailer: Ahn Jae Hong and Ryu Seung Ryong are stunned as Kim Yoo Jung turns into fried chicken

Chicken Nugget is an upcoming comedy drama which is set to release this March. Here is a look at the trailer starring Ahn Jae Hong, Ryu Seung Ryong and Kim Yoo Jung.

Published on Feb 29, 2024  |  12:12 PM IST |  6.2K
Chicken Nugget: Netflix

Chicken Nugget is a much-awaited absurd comedy which stars Ahn Jae Hong, Ryu Seung Ryong and Kim Yoo Jung. The drama is based on a webtoon and anticipation runs high as the well-known director Lee Byung Hun and the popular star cast come together. The series tells the story of a woman who turns into a chicken nugget and her father and his intern go on a mission to transform her back. 

Chicken Nugget trailer starring Ahn Jae Hong, Ryu Seung Ryong and Kim Yoo Jung

On February 29, Netflix released the trailer for their upcoming comedy Chicken Nugget which features Ahn Jae Hong, Ryu Seung Ryong and Kim Yoo Jung. In the trailer, Kim Yoo Jung suddenly transforms into a piece of fried chicken as she steps into a mysterious box. Her father and his intern try various different ways to turn her back into a human. Watch the trailer here. 


More about Chicken Nuggets 

Chicken Nugget is set to release on March 15 and will be streaming from Netflix. The drama will consist of 12 episodes. 

Chicken Nugget tells the story of Choi Min Ah who mysteriously turns into a chicken nugget. Her father Choi Sun Man and his intern Go Baek Jung join forces and try to undo the process and turn her back into her human form. While doing so, they uncover dark secrets. 

The project has been adapted from Park Ji Dok's webtoon Fried Chicken. Lee Byung Hun has directed and written the script for this drama. He is known for his works like Extreme Job, Twenty, Be Melodramatic and more. His latest film Twenty featured IU and Park Seo Joon. 

Ryu Seung Ryong is known for his roles in Moving and Extreme Job. Ahn Jae Hong has shown his acting chops in shows like Reply 1988, Be Melodramaric, Fight for My Way and More. Kim Yoo Jung recently appeared in the hit drama My Demon along with Song Kang. She has also worked on hits like Moonlight Drawn by Clouds and Backstreet Rookie. 

