Kim Yoo Jung mesmerizes fans with singing My HD: Demon OST in recent fan meet YOU_TOPIA; WATCH

Kim Yoo Jung, who recently appeared in the Netflix drama Chicken Nugget, held a fan meeting called YOU-TOPIA. Commencing on March 24, the event was her first fan meeting in last 7 years. Fans were really excited to meet their beloved actress, while Kim Yoo Jung also surprised them with many gifts.

Kim Yoo Jung stuns fans by singing My Demon OST in recent fan meeting

On this day, the 20th Century Girl actress transformed into a singer and presented a melodious performance of her drama My Demon’s OST. Titled Our Night is More Beautiful Than Your Day, it was originally performed by the K-pop girl group NewJeans for the hit SBS drama.

During the event, as scenes from the drama played in the background, Kim Yoo Jung’s beautiful voice won the hearts of the fans who attended the fan meeting. Shortly after, the video also went viral online and her followers can’t help but appreciate her all-rounder charms.

Watch Kim Yoo Jung winning the hearts with her performance of My Demon OST:

Kim Yoo Jung’s latest fan-meet was held on March 24, in Seoul. This marked her first fand meet since 2017. About naming the event, the actress’s agency Awesome ENT. said, “We named it YOU_TOPIA because this fan meeting will be a special event where Kim Yoo Jung and her fans can interact with a pure connection and go home with happy memories.”

Before the fan meet, the My Demon actress also relayed her gratitude through the agency, “I want to repay everyone who has given me unconditional love all this time. So I can’t wait to meet you and create warm moments.”

More about Kim Yoo Jung

Meanwhile, Kim Yoo Jung recently starred in the Netflix mini-series Chicken Nugget alongside actor Ryu Seung Ryong and Ahn Jae Hong.

Last year, she made headlines with her outstanding performance in the SBS drama My Demon, which also featured Sweet Home (2020) actor Song Kang in the lead role alongside her.

The 24-year-old actress embarked on her acting career as a coveted child actress in many popular K-dramas. Later, she rose to fame with her stellar lead role in dramas like Love in the Moonlight (2016), Lovers of The Red Sky (2021), Backstreet Rookie (2020), My Demon (2023), and Chicken Nugget (2024). She also starred in a melodramatic film titled 20th Century Girl (2022) alongside Byeon Woo Seok.

