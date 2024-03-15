Chicken Nugget Early Review: Ryu Seung Ryong, Ahn Jae Hong, Kim Yoo Jung starrer is animated and entertaining

Chicken Nugget is an absurd comedy starring Ryu Seung Ryong, Ahn Jae Hong and Kin Yoo Jung. The drama was highly anticipated because of its unique plot and the star cast. GOT7 member Jinyoung and Squid Game's Jung Ho Yeon also made guest appearances and added their flavour to the drama. The drama tells the story of a woman who turns into fried chicken and her father and his intern try to change her back to human.

Chicken Nugget early review

Name: Chicken Nugget

Release date: March 15, 2024

Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Ahn Jae Hong, Kim Yoo Jung

Director: Lee Byung Hun

Writer: Lee Byung Hun (adapted from Park Ji Dok's webtoon Fried Chicken)

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot

Ryu Seung Ryong takes on the role of Choi Sun Man who runs a small machinery company. Ahn Jae Hong plays his intern Go Baek Joong who has a crush on Kim Yoo Jung's character Choi Min Ah who is Choi Sun Man's daughter. One day a machine is delivered to their office which is used to release stress. It is assumed that it was the shipment that they were expecting from a certain research scholar. Just then, Min A also comes to the office to deliver fried chicken. She steps into the machine to try it out but the very next moment turns into a piece of chicken nugget. Choi Sun Man and Go Baek Joong try their best to turn her back into her human form. On their journey, they discover dark secrets.

Positives

Chicken Nugget is vibrant and colorful just like the teaser and trailer suggested. Adapted from a webtoon, the also drama seems to be set in one. The acting and the settings are exaggerated which add to the feel of looking like a comic. The makeup and costumes bring the whole look together and build the world of this story.

Though the premise of the story is absurd, the constant mystery will keep the viewers hooked to the series. The episodes are well-paced and run for 30 minutes. Every episode ends with intrigue and calls for attention.

The dialogues are well-written and loaded with content. The dialogue is important for this drama and carries the plot. They either give vital information or add hilarity.

Negatives

Since the drama does not take itself seriously, it is both a blessing and a boon. In some places, the viewers might lose interest due to the heavy dialogue. Additionally, the over-the-top nature of Chicken Nugget might not sit well with some viewers.

When compared to other projects undertaken by director Lee Byung Hoon, this drama might seem a bit lacking in humor and the comedy can sometimes feel forced. In many scenes, the characters are laughing together but there might be total silence on the viewer's side.

Performance

Ryu Seung Ryong, Ahn Jae Hong, Kim Yoo Jung and the star-studded supporting cast do an amazing job of bringing the characters to life. Kim Yoo Jung is the only actor who plays a character who is closer to reality and hence there is subtlety in her skill. On the other hand, Ahn Jae Hong and Ryu Seung Ryong's characters are colorful and exaggerated and seem to be straight out of a webtoon. The actors once again prove why they are popular with the audience.

Ryu Seung Ryong made his debut in 2004 with the film Someone Special. He is known for his work in the Kingdom series, Portrait of a Family, Extreme Job and more. His latest appearance was in the 2023 hit superhero drama Moving which became the most-watched South Korean show on Disney+.

Ahn Jae Hong debuted with the 2010 film Chatter. He is known for his roles in hit dramas like Reply 1988, Fight for My Way, Be Melodramaric and more. In 2203, his drama Mask Girl and LTNS and film Rebound were released.

Kim Yoo Jung started working as a child actor. She made her debut in 2004 with Freezing Point and quickly became popular. She is known for the dramas Moonlight Drawn by Clouds, Lovers of the Red Sky, Backstreet Rookie and her most recent My Demon.

Highlights

GOT7 member Jinyoung and Squid Game's Jung Ho Yeon also made a cameo appearance in the absurd comedy Chicken Nugget. Additionally, Kim Tae Hoon and Jung Soon Won also be took on special roles.

Most of the supporting cast, Ryu Seung Syong and Ahn Je Hong have previously worked with director Lee Byung Hoon. He has directed and written the script for this drama. He is known for his works like Extreme Job, Twenty, Be Melodramatic, and more. Extreme Jobs is one of the highest-grossing South Korean films. His latest film Twenty featured IU and Park Seo Joon.

Initial review

Chicken Nugget is a light fun watch. It is entertaining and additionally also creates great mystery. Even the plot is amusing and one wonders what will happen further in the story. The cast splendidly did their job and elevated the piece. The drama has many meta moments and also pays homage to other films and dramas. This is a classic mark of director Lee Byung Hoon and viewers eagerly look out for the easter eggs. It is a must-watch for anyone looking for a stress-free fun time.

