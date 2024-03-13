Kim Yoo Jung says portraying Choi Min Ah in Chicken Nugget felt like she was ‘going out to play’

My Demon fame Kim Yoo Jung will be soon playing a girl who turns into a chicken nugget through inexplicable circumstances in the upcoming Netflix comedy and mystery series Chicken Nugget. The Backstreet Rookie actress stars alongside Ryu Seung Ryong and Ahn Jae Hong. In the official press conference for the series, the actress shared her experience playing Choi Min Ah.

Kim Yoo Jung felt as if she was ‘going out to play’ while portraying Choi Min Ah in Chicken Nugget

Kim Yoo Jung in Chicken Nugget’s press conference talked about playing the role of Choi Min Ah, the daughter of Choi Seon Man (Ryu Seung Ryong) who turns into a chicken nugget. The Love in The Moonlight actress went on to share about her experience.

Kim Yoo Jung said when she went to shoot she felt as if she was ‘going out to play’ somewhere and had fun while portraying Choi Min Ah. Adding to this, she accepted she was worried about what kind of image she wanted to depict because her role in the series was not that big. She does appear in several scenes throughout the show so she wanted it to be memorable and even though the role was small the character she plays is indispensable to the story.

Kim Yoo Jung also shared that when she read the script, she wanted to do it at once and it was a great opportunity to work with director Lee Byeong Heon whom she admires. In her role, the actress further added that it was a ‘unique experience’ and was happy to ride the wire once, do something new and try ‘different things’. Kim Yoo Jung also teased that though her screen time is less she has many interesting scenes in the series adding to the excitement.

More about Chicken Nugget

Chicken Nugget stars Extreme Job’s Ryu Seung Ryong as Choi Seon Man president of All Machines company, and intern Go Baek Joong played by Fight For My Way fame Ahn Jae Hong. Kim Yoo Jung plays Choi Min Ah, daughter of Choi Seon Man and crush of the intern, who turns into a chicken nugget when she enters an inexplicable machine. The series follows Choi Seon Man and Go Baek Joong on their adventure as they try to turn her back into a human. The series will premiere on Netflix on March 15.

