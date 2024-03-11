Chicken Nugget starring Ryu Seung Ryong, Ahn Jae Hong, Kim Yoo Jung: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and more details

Chicken Nugget is a much-awaited comedy drama which will feature Ryu Seung Ryong, Ahn Jae Hong, and Kim Yoo Jung. There has been hype around this drama among fans as the series is based on a webtoon and because of the absurd plot. The stills and the teasers released revealed a very colorful and vibrant drama. As Chicken Nugget gears up for its release, here is everything that you need to know.

Chicken Nugget: Release date

Chicken Nugget is set to release on March 15.

Where to Watch

Chicken Nugget would be streaming on Netflix.

Number of Episodes

There would be a total of 12 episodes.

Genre

Comedy, mystery

Plot

Ryu Seung Ryong takes on the role of Choi Sun Man who runs a small machinery company. Ahn Jae Hong plays his intern Go Baek Joong who has a crush on Kim Yoo Jung's character Choi Min A who is Choi Sun Man's daughter. One day a machine is delivered to their office which is used to release stress. It is assumed that it was the shipment that they were expecting from a certain research scholar. Just then, Min A also comes to the office to deliver fried chicken. She steps into the machine to try it out but the very next moment turns into a piece of chicken nugget. Choi Sun Man and Go Baek Joong try their best to turn her back into her human form. On their journey, they discover dark secrets.

Cast

Ryu Seung Ryong made his debut in 2004 with the film Someone Special. His first role in a drama was in 2007 with Byul Soon Geom. He is knonw for his work in Kingdom series, Portrait of a Family, Extreme Job and more. His latest appearance was in the 2023 hit superhero drama Moving which became the most watched South Korean show on Disney+.

Ahn Jae Hong first appeared in the 1995 drama Jang Hee Bin. After this, he took a break from acting and returned with the 2010 film Chatter. He is known for his roles in hit dramas like Reply 1988, Fight for My Way, Be Melodramaric and more. In 2203, he his drama Mask Girl and LTNS and film Rebound were released.

Kim Yoo Jung strted working as a child actor. She made her debut in 2004 with Freezing Point and quickly became popular. She is known for the dramas Moolight Drawn by Clouds, Lovers of the Red Sky and Backstreet Rookie. In 2023, she took the lead in the popular series My Demon along with Song Kang. She palyed the role of a conlomerate heiress who falls for a demon.

Kim Nam Hee, Yang Hyun Min and Lee Ha Neul would also be taking up important roles.

Crew

Lee Byung Hun has directed and written the script for this drama. He is known for his works like Extreme Job, Twenty, Be Melodramatic, and more. Extreme Jobs is one of the highest grossing South Korean films. His latest film Twenty featured IU and Park Seo Joon.

Other details

The project has been adapted from Park Ji Dok's webtoon Fried Chicken. It ran from September 21, 2019 to August 2, 2020.

Squid Game's Jung Ho Yeon would be making a cameo appearance. This would mark her first acting role since the 2021 thriller series. Reports also suggested that Cha Eun Woo was in talks for a role in this drama.

