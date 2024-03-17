Chicken Nugget Full Review: Ryu Seung Ryong, Ahn Jae Hong, Kim Yoo Jung bring life to an absurd comedy

Chicken Nugget is the latest Netflix comedy which stars Ryu Seung Ryong, Ahn Jae Hong and Kim Yoo Jung. The mystery drama follows the story of a mysterious machine which turns a woman into a piece of fried chicken. The drama created hype among fans due to its unconventional plot and the star cast. Ryu Seong Ryong is known for his work in dramas like Moving, Kingdom and more. Ahn Jae Hong has impressed with his roles in LTNS, Be Melodramatic and more. Kim Yoo Jung is a popular actress who took the main role in dramas like My Demon and Backstreet Rookie. Here is a full review of Chicken Nugget.

Chicken Nugget Review

Name: Chicken Nugget

Release date: March 15, 2024

Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Ahn Jae Hong, Kim Yoo Jung

Director: Lee Byung Hun

Writer: Lee Byung Hun (adapted from Park Ji Dok's webtoon Fried Chicken)

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot

Ryu Seung Ryong takes on the role of Choi Sun Man who runs a small machinery company. Ahn Jae Hong plays his intern Go Baek Joong who has a crush on Kim Yoo Jung's character Choi Min Ah who is Choi Sun Man's daughter. One day a machine is delivered to their office which is used to release stress. It is assumed that it was the shipment that they were expecting from a certain research scholar. Just then, Min A also comes to the office to deliver fried chicken. She steps into the machine to try it out but the very next moment turns into a piece of chicken nugget. Choi Sun Man and Go Baek Joong try their best to turn her back into her human form. On their journey, they discover dark secrets. The mystery behind the machine thickens as they slowly unravel the actual way of using it.

Positives

Chicken Nugget is an enjoyable drama which will surely entertain the viewers. As one of the extra characters says, "It's absurd but you can't look away", and very similarly, it's hard to not continue watching. The drama is based on the webtoon Fried Chicken by Park Ji Dok and brings the comic to life. From the dialogues to the style of walking and the costumes; all the components aid in building the world these characters live in.

The plot seems very absurd and irrational at first but soon draws you in with the mystery that it builds. It becomes a murder mystery, a science-fiction, a romance-comedy and much more. Moreover, unlike the webtoon, the story in the drama is non-linear. Whimsical elements such as dream sequences, flashbacks and showing the past are depicted in a humorous and fresh way.

The humour of the drama comes from the dialogue. Director Lee Byung Hun uses his signature style to create scenes with long conversations which add to the story. Additionally, the scenes and dialogues also become meta which is also a style which can be seen in his other works as well.

Negatives

Though Chicken Nugget is a comedy, some of its jokes don't land. The drama is interesting to watch but the intrigue lies in the mystery of the machine and what actually happened to the character who turned into a chicken nugget. While the director is known for his humorous dialogues, Chicken Nugget lacks a punch when compared to his previous works like Extreme Job and Be Melodramatic.

Since this comedy follows the style of the webtoon, which is a little animated and exaggerated, some viewers might be taken aback. Nevertheless, the cast does an excellent job of making their actions believable and funny.

Performance

Ryu Seung Ryong, Ahn Jae Hong, Kim Yoo Jung and the star-studded supporting cast do an amazing job of bringing the characters to life. Nobody seems out of place and seemingly fits into this crazy and over-the-top universe. While Kim Yoo Jung's character is subtle, on the other hand, Ahn Jae Hong and Ryu Seung Ryong's characters are colorful and exaggerated and seem to be straight out of the webtoon. The actors once again prove why they are popular with the audience.

GOT7 member Jinyoung and Squid Game's Jung Ho Yeon also made a cameo appearance in the absurd comedy Chicken Nugget. Their characters were meaningful and helped the story move forward.

Most of the supporting cast, Ryu Seung Syong and Ahn Je Hong have previously worked with director Lee Byung Hoon. He has directed and written the script for this drama. He is known for his works like Extreme Job, Twenty, Be Melodramatic, and more. Extreme Jobs is one of the highest-grossing South Korean films. His latest film Twenty featured IU and Park Seo Joon.

Chicken Nugget is a fun watch which doesn't seem to take itself very seriously at first but soon the plot thickens and the dark secrets are revealed. It is entertaining and amusing and is perfect for a weekend binge.

The plot doesn't waste time on the unnecessary and hence is well-paced. With episodes running for 30 minutes each, viewers can easily finish the drama without becoming stressed or getting too involved.

The drama is definitely something which has not been attempted in K-dramas before. It is a fresh and interesting concept which doesn't disappoint.

