Ryu Seung Ryong-Ahn Jae Hong’s Chicken Nugget leads content rankings followed by Queen of Tears; check top 5 here

Chicken Nugget is a quirky and absurd comedy mystery drama that follows the story of Ryu Seung Ryong Choi Seon, the president of All Machines whose daughter Choi Min Ah turns into a chicken nugget. With Ahn Jae Hong who portrays Go Baek Joong, an intern at his company, Ryu Seung Ryong tries to bring Choi Min Ah back to her human self. The series has been a big hit since its premiere on March 15, the show has now even won the race of rankings.

Ryu Seung Ryong- Ahn Jae Hong’s Chicken Nugget secures top space in content rankings followed by Queen of Tears

Ryu Seung Ryong and Ahn Jae Hong’s Chicken Nugget, the Netflix bizarre comedy and fantasy series which is based on a webtoon has taken the audiences by storm. The storyline follows Ryu Seung Ryong and Ahn Jae Hong as they go on an adventure to save Kim Yoo Jung, who plays Choi Min Ah who turns into a chicken nugget. The absurd storyline with its perfect comedy timings has garnered love from viewers making Chicken Nugget lead in the content rankings. The comedy mystery drama is right now on the top by securing the top space in content rankings.

Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won is following in as second. The romantic comedy K-drama follows Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo who are facing issues in their marriage but as they move on they get rather close to each other, and fall in love again. Queen Of Tears has been a center of attraction for fans with its heartfelt story, it has now amassed a 13 percent viewership rating.

Advertisement

Check the full top 5 list of content ranking

Following closely behind Chicken Nugget and Queen of Tears is the occult supernatural thriller Exhuma starring Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun, and Choi Min Sik is in third place. The movie has now crossed 9 million viewers garnering unmatched box office success.

On the fourth, we find the sci-fi movie Dune, and coming in hot at fifth place is Millie Bobby Brown’s Damsel.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Ryu Seung Ryong-Ahn Jae Hong’s Chicken Nugget: 3 reasons to not miss Kim Yoo Jung starring comedy mystery drama