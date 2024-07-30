Jungkook’s power: BTS member's Golden Music Frame Package Ticket worth 600K KRW sold out in 3 minutes

BTS’ Jungkook’s extreme stronghold in the commercial side of K-pop never fails to impress fans. Though the K-pop idol is now away in the military, he has once again demonstrated his influence. According to recent updates, the package product for his upcoming solo exhibition was sold out within 3 minutes of it going on sale.

On July 30, Korean media outlet Seoul Economic Daily reported that the Golden Music Frame Package Ticket worth 699,000 KRW was sold out within 3 minutes of it going on sale.

Samsung Electronics, who is a collaborator for Jungkook’s upcoming solo exhibition GOLDEN : The Moments reportedly stated that the ticket which comes with the exclusive package product was only allocated 30 units, and all of them were sold out instantly.

Now, only the general tickets for the exhibition are available to purchase. Truly, the BTS maknae’s power and the loyalty of his fandom never fail to amaze us.

More about Jungkook's solo exhibition

Meanwhile, on July 23, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that Jungkook is set to hold a solo exhibition GOLDEN : The Moments, commemorating the release of his debut solo album.

The event will commence on August 30 and run till September 22, occupying the 1st and 2nd floors of La Meridien Moxy, located in the bustling shopping street of Myeongdong, Jung-gu in Seoul.

The exhibition will showcase exclusive items like Jungkook’s unreleased photos from his debut album era, outfits he wore in the music video, headphones, plaques, trophies, and more to help fans transport back to the Seven singer’s GOLDEN era.

Through this exciting event, the K-pop idol wants to demonstrate his journey from debuting with BTS to releasing his first solo album. Though he is currently serving in the military, ARMYs are eagerly looking forward to taking a peek at Jungkook’s thriving career.

Jungkook's latest music release

On the work front, in November 2023, Jungkook unveiled his debut solo album GOLDEN which features pre-release Seven (explicit version, feat. Latto), Seven (clean version), title track Standing Next to You, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), Closer to You (ft. Major Lazer), Yes or No, Please Don’t Change (feat DJ Snake), Hate You, Somebody, Too Sad to Dance, and Shot Glass of Tears. Then on June 7, 2024, he released Never Let Go as the song for BTS FESTA 2024.

