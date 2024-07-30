Are You Sure?! trailer OUT: BTS' Jimin and Jungkook give fans sneak peek into their 'chaotic yet therapeutic' vacation; WATCH

BTS' Jimin and Jungkook have dropped the trailer for Are You Sure?! as they take fans on a whirlwind journey in their new travel variety show. From the bustling streets of New York to the serene landscapes of Jeju and Sapporo, this series, premiering weekly starting August 8, promises a blend of chaos and tranquility.

Are You Sure?! unveils new trailer featuring BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook

On July 29, a new trailer for BTS' Jimin and Jungkook's much-awaited travel variety show Are You Sure?! was released, giving fans an exciting sneak peek into their 'chaotic yet therapeutic' vacation. Known affectionately as Jikook, the duo's close friendship and undeniable chemistry as Busan brothers shine throughout the trailer as they embark on a spontaneous journey without any predefined plans.

The show promises to capture the essence of joy and adventure, with each episode delving into their experiences across different seasons and countries. Fans can look forward to seeing Jimin and Jungkook explore summer in the USA, autumn in their homeland of South Korea, specifically the picturesque city of Jeju, and winter in Japan's snowy Sapporo.

The trailer offers glimpses of their thrilling outdoor activities, from kayaking, yachting, scuba diving, and fishing to trekking, skiing, and snowboarding across stunning landscapes. Even their indoor moments are filled with fun, as the duo engages in playful games and enjoys quality time together.

Are You Sure?! promises a heartwarming and adventurous ride, blending chaos with therapy as Jimin and Jungkook navigate their way through diverse cultures and scenic vistas. This show is set to be a delightful treat for ARMYs, showing the unbreakable bond between Jikook and their shared love for exploration and adventure.

More about Jungkook and Jimin’s Are Your Sure?!

Jimin and Jungkook’s highly anticipated travel variety show, Are You Sure?!, is set to premiere on Disney+ starting August 8, 2024. The show, which kicks off with Episodes 1 and 2 at 4 PM KST, promises a delightful mix of adventure and spontaneity. Following the duo's journey through various seasons and countries, new episodes will air weekly, with the final episode scheduled for September 19, 2024. Fans can expect a blend of scenic exploration, personal bonding, and entertaining antics.

