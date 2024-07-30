BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook gear up for adventurous travel vlog in Are You Sure?! main poster; See PIC

Jungkook and Jimin of BTS are uniting to take fans on an adventurous vacation time in their upcoming travel show Are You Sure?! The main poster of Are You Sure?! shows Jimin and Jungkook gearing up for a fun travel vlog in the show.

BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook tease adventurous vacation time in Are You Sure?! main poster

On July 30, 2024, BTS’ official X account (previously Twitter) unveiled the main poster of Jimin and Jungkook’s upcoming travel show Are You Sure?!

Are You Sure?! main poster paints a beautiful picture of Jimin and Jungkook’s striking visuals as they gear up for an adventurous travel vlog against a clear sky.

It also shows a green background where we see a small snap of Jimin and Jungkook on a bike riding through the world while the words Are You Sure?! trails behind them.

See the main poster of Jimin and Jungkook’s Are You Sure?! here:

Meanwhile, Are You Sure?! has also revealed the main trailer of the travel show where Jimin and Jungkook go to different cities around the world for a “peaceful but tumultuous getaway”. It previews fun and relaxing moments that the BTS members are enjoying.

Watch the main trailer of Are You Sure?! here:

Are You Sure?! is set to have an exclusive premiere on Disney+ on August 8, 2024. New episodes will be uploaded weekly till September 19. Jimin and Jungkook’s travel show has got fans overtly excited to see the duo on this unseen experience.

Advertisement

Know more about Jimin and Jungkook’s recent activities

Jimin and Jungkook are currently serving in the military, they enlisted last year together on December 12, 2023.

Jimin dropped his highly awaited second studio album MUSE on July 19, 2024, at 1 PM KST alongside a captivating cinematic music video for the lead track Who. Who recently became the fastest song of 2024 to hit 100 million streams on Spotify.

In other news, Jungkook also released a special single for ARMYs during FESTA Week called Never Let Go on June 7, 2024.

Additionally, Jimin, Jungkook, and V of BTS have become the only K-pop soloists to garner 100 million streams on their album within the first week.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jimin apologises to backup dancers on Who music video set for shoot amid extreme cold in Hungary; WATCH