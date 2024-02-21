BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 clocks 4 years: ON, Black Swan and more 'personal' songs that made it K-pop's best-selling album

Celebrating its fourth anniversary, BTS' groundbreaking album Map of the Soul: 7 continues to resonate as K-pop's best-selling masterpiece. Featuring emotionally charged tracks like ON and Black Swan, the album not only showcases the group's musical prowess but delves into personal narratives, making it a timeless treasure for fans worldwide. As we reflect on its impact, let's explore the enduring significance of these 'personal' songs that have contributed to the album's monumental success.

4 years since BTS dropped Map of the Soul: 7

BTS' seventh studio album, Map of the Soul: 7, released on February 21, 2020, stands as a monumental milestone in their illustrious career, blending diverse genres such as pop, R&B, hip-hop, rock, trap, and EDM. Spanning 20 tracks, including collaborations with artists like Halsey, Ed Sheeran, Troye Sivan, Sia, and Lauv, the album explores themes of reflection, introspection, and self-acceptance. The record is a thematic continuation of their EP Map of the Soul: Persona and delves into the realms of Carl Jung's analytical psychology, exploring concepts of persona, shadow, and ego.

As described by BTS' label BIGHIT MUSIC, Map of the Soul: 7 is a deeply introspective and personal album, marking the second chapter in their Map of the Soul series. It delves into the shadows within, acknowledging the challenges faced during their then seven-year journey as global superstars. The album reflects on the scars left by hardships, accepting both the desired and criticized aspects of their identity. Bridging fine art and popular art, BTS explores their growth as artists through initiatives like the global art project CONNECT, showcasing a mature and evolved narrative in their ongoing musical journey.

With critical acclaim upon release, Map of the Soul: 7 achieved widespread commercial success. It reached number one in over 20 countries and emerged as the world's best-selling album of 2020. Notably, BTS became the first Asian group to top the charts in the United States, solidifying their global influence. The album's lead singles, Black Swan and ON, both made a significant impact, with ON debuting at number four on the Billboard Hot 100, marking BTS' highest-charting single at the time.

Beyond its musical achievements, Map of the Soul: 7 earned BTS numerous awards, including Album of the Year at the Genie Music Awards, Mnet Asian Music Awards, Melon Music Awards, and the People's Choice Awards. The album's success further propelled BTS into the global spotlight, with their world tour, Map of the Soul Tour, poised to promote the album before its conversion to a two-day virtual pay-per-view concert titled BTS Map of the Soul ON:E in October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Songs that made BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 one of its kind

Across its 20 tracks, the record features 4 group songs, 4 collaborations, 5 sub-unit tracks, and 7 solo tracks by each member of the septet. As each song narrates an emotional story, here are some of the most memorable tracks from the album.

1. ON feat Sia

BTS' dynamic lead single, ON is a vibrant hip-hop anthem featuring an explosive drumroll, choral harmonies, and trap beats. Released on February 21, 2020, with an accompanying dance-oriented music video titled Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima, the song embodies the album's theme of resilience and growth. Referencing their 2013 single N.O., the lyrics emphasize the determination to overcome challenges and embrace imperfections. The alternative version, featuring Australian singer Sia, added a unique twist. The music video for ON shattered records, amassing millions of views within hours, and the song debuted at number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking a historic achievement for BTS.

2. Black Swan

Black Swan, the poignant lead single released on January 17, 2020, stands out as an emo hip-hop masterpiece. Debuting at number 57 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and number 46 on the UK Official Singles Chart, the track explores the fear of losing passion for music. Its artistry is showcased through an interpretive dance art film by the Slovenian MN Dance Company, released simultaneously with the single. The music video, later unveiled unexpectedly, features BTS echoing the song’s emotions with their moves in an opulent theater. With a blend of trap beats, doleful guitar tunes, cloud rap, and a haunting melody, Black Swan prioritizes artistry over mass appeal, leaving a lasting, melancholic impression.

3. Dionysus

Dionysus, the dynamic fifth track on Map of the Soul: 7, is a genre-blending marvel described by RM as encapsulating "the joy and pain of creating something." Named after the Greek god of debauchery, the song combines rap rock, synth-pop, and hip-hop, featuring multi-part hooks, trap breakdowns, and double-time drums. Driven by Jin's captivating adlibs, it incorporates rock instrumentals, including metal-inspired high notes and intense rap verses. Lyrically, Dionysus delves into themes of stardom, legacy, and artistic integrity, metaphorically expressing the band's desire to create enduring art through the lens of revelry.

4. Boy With Luv feat Halsey

Boy With Luv is a lively blend of bubblegum-pop, nu-disco, and electropop, enriched with disco, EDM, funk, synths, and '80s pop influences. Featuring vocals from Halsey, who contributes predominantly to the chorus and hook, the song serves as a counterpart to BTS' 2014 track Boy In Luv. The lyrics convey a theme of finding happiness and joy in life's small pleasures. Accompanied by a vibrant music video released on April 12, 2019, showcasing BTS and Halsey dancing in a lively setting, the song quickly garnered millions of views shortly after its release.

5. Louder Than Bombs

Louder Than Bombs, co-written by Troye Sivan, is a trap-inflected electropop ballad featuring a metronomic beat and falsetto vocal harmonies. The song serves as an emotional exploration, expressing hope for better days and resilience in the face of challenges. The lyrics use the metaphor of the loudness of bombs to convey both pain and success. Each member contributes to the powerful chorus, emphasizing the theme of breaking through difficulties. The verses delve into introspective reflections, touching on personal struggles and the universal human experience.

6. Make It Right feat Lauv

Co-written by Ed Sheeran, Make It Right is an R&B track that was digitally released on April 12, 2019 and boasts synthesizers and falsetto-heavy vocals. It incorporates a looped horn reminiscent of '00s R&B, adding complexity to the track. Later, a remixed version featuring Lauv was released on October 18, 2019, with Lauv contributing his own lyrics in the first verse. Make It Right beautifully blends Sheeran's signature style with BTS' artistry, creating a soulful and intricate musical experience. As suggested by the lyrics, the song gives a consoling message of how one's affection and care can make things right.

7. We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal

We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal serves as a poignant continuation of BTS' 2013 track We Are Bulletproof: Part 2. The electro-influenced piano ballad encapsulates the journey of BTS, acknowledging past struggles and celebrating the present unity of the seven members and their fans, affectionately known as the ARMY. The emotional lyrics contrast the challenges of being "only seven" with the joy of having the ARMY by their side. The song beautifully expresses resilience and gratitude, emphasizing the unbreakable bond forged over seven years. We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal stands as a heartfelt anthem, immortalizing BTS' unwavering connection with their global fanbase.

Aside from these group songs featuring collaborations, BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 album started with RM's solo track Intro: Persona and concluded with J-Hope's solo song Outro: EGO. Other iconic songs in the album were Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope's Jamias Vu, RM and SUGA's Respect, Jimin and V's Friends. Meanwhile, the members reflected on their personal journeys in their solo tracks, like SUGA's Interlude: Shadow, Jin's Moon, Jimin's Filter, V's Inner Child, and Jungkook's My Time.

