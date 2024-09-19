'Just gathering among friends': WayV's Hendery addresses fan concerns over outing with ex-groupmate Lucas and girls

Recently, WayV's Hendery found himself at the center of fan attention after being spotted with former groupmate Lucas and a group of girls at a bowling alley. The sighting, which was shared by a netizen, sparked discussion online, with the original poster sharing a photo and commenting, "I came to bowl, but it looks like Hendery came to bowl with some girls." The post also mentioned Lucas joining the group later.

Although the initial reaction wasn’t explosive, some fans voiced concern and anger. The timing of the outing coincided with NCT's ongoing controversy surrounding former member Taeil, who is embroiled in a sexual assault case, leading to heightened sensitivity among the fanbase. While many fans acknowledged that socializing with friends is normal, the situation stirred emotions due to the ongoing tensions within the group’s fandom.

To clear the air, on September 19, Hendery personally addressed the situation through a subscription service, where he reassured fans and expressed gratitude for their concern. In his message, Hendery wrote, "Thank you for everyone's concern. I'm really grateful that you're worrying! It was just a gathering among friends and normal socialization. I'll live well and not let everyone worry about me. I hope everyone is having a good time every day."

Take a look at Hendery’s message here;

For those unfamiliar with him, Hendery, born Kun Hang Hendery Wong, is a prominent figure in the Chinese idol group WayV. He made his debut in 2019 and later became part of NCT and its sub-unit NCT U during the 2020 NCT project. Known for his roles as WayV’s main rapper, lead dancer, and sub-vocalist, Hendery has always maintained a strong connection with fans, which likely influenced his prompt response to the situation.

In the latest chapter of his journey with WayV, Hendery helped lead the group’s successful release of their fifth EP Give Me That on June 3, 2024, securing their first music show win for the title track. WayV is now preparing for their highly anticipated Japanese debut with The Highest on September 25, 2024, amid their ongoing first concert tour, On the Way which kicked off earlier in August.

In a delicate time for NCT and its sub-units, Hendery’s transparency comes as a reflection of his desire to reassure fans and maintain trust amid challenging circumstances.

