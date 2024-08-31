'These three letters are my everything': NCT's Haechan writes to fans amid ex-groupmate Taeil's sex crime case

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual offense.

On August 31, 2024, NCT member Haechan reached out to fans with a heartfelt and reflective message amidst the recent turbulence surrounding the group. Addressing his supporters for the first time since former member Taeil’s departure from the group following his involvement in a sex crime case was made public, Haechan took to his communication subscription service to express his thoughts while en route to Bogota for NCT DREAM’s Latin American tour.

The timing of Haechan’s message was significant, as it came just before an important concert and at a moment of intense scrutiny for the group. His words, filled with gratitude and introspection, painted a significant picture of his journey with NCT and his deep connection with the fans.

“How can it be that this year marks our eighth anniversary… To be honest, I started this job with a love for singing and dancing, but I realized that there are many more things that are more important and that I have to take into consideration, other than singing and dancing,” Haechan began, reflecting on his personal growth over the years.

“Of course, I’m still learning, but the thing that I’ve come to learn the most is that we always have to work hard so that we are not deluded… These things aren’t something I created all by myself because I’m so great, but if my members had not been next to me, would I have been able to come this far?”

Haechan’s message resonated with themes of appreciation and perseverance. He expressed deep gratitude for his fellow members and the unwavering support of their fans. “I’m able to do all these things because I have such members by my side! Although all these things we have achieved may seem like nothing to some people, we really worked so hard.”

In a touching display of vulnerability, Haechan continued, “As I promoted in two groups, I’m really thankful that both groups were loved by many, and we were able to be recognized even a little and win first place many times. But to be honest, most of the time, my schedule was tough physically and mentally. Even so, I am so grateful to my members for always holding me together so that I don’t give up in the midst of that.”

The core of Haechan’s message centered around his commitment to NCT and the love he feels for the group and its fans. “These three letters, ‘NCT,’ are my everything. It is the name that I have to protect alongside my members. I’ll work hard so I can continue to shine. So, everyone, please continue to look over us in the future. Please cheer us on a lot, and please anticipate lots from us. Please love us lots. I’ll really do my best for good music and good performances.”

Haechan concluded his heartfelt note with gratitude and affection, “I’m telling you this today because I wanted to say it before the concert tomorrow. Thank you for reading this long post. I’m always sorry and grateful. And I love you. Goodnight today, too!”

In a time of uncertainty, Haechan’s message offered a reassuring reminder of his dedication to NCT and the enduring bond with his fans.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of assault or sexual offense, please reach out to the authorities or NGO and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

