NCT's Yuta to make solo debut in Japan with mini album Depth releasing on November 13; Know details

NCT's Yuta is set to captivate fans with his solo debut in Japan, unveiling his first mini album, Depth, this November. The announcement came on September 6 JST, accompanied by a tantalizing teaser film that hints at the rich, multifaceted nature of his upcoming solo venture.

Yuta’s solo debut album, Depth will feature a compelling lineup of seven tracks, including the title track Off The Mask and notable songs like Last Song, Save You, Bad Euphoria, Prisoner, Goodbye, and Butterfly. Each track promises to showcase Yuta's versatility as an artist, blending different musical styles to create a distinctive soundscape.

Take a look at the teaser here;

The physical album will be available in three first press limited editions; Internal ver., Superficial ver., and Existential ver., in addition to a regular edition. Each version promises its own unique elements, adding to the excitement surrounding Yuta’s solo debut.

In conjunction with his solo debut, Yuta will embark on his first solo showcase tour, aptly named HOPE. The tour will kick off on October 5 in Fukuoka and will traverse five major cities across Japan. Fans can look forward to performances in Hyogo, Aichi, Tokyo, and Osaka, with a total of nine shows scheduled. This tour marks an exciting chapter for Yuta as he steps into the spotlight as a solo artist, offering fans an intimate look into his creative world.

Yuta’s solo project is much anticipated, given his impressive career with NCT. Known for his presence in NCT 127 and NCT U, Yuta has made significant contributions to the group’s success since his debut in 2016. His multifaceted talents as a singer, dancer, actor, and radio host have consistently shone through, earning him a dedicated following.

Advertisement

With Depth set to explore a range of emotions and musical styles, and the HOPE tour promising to deliver diverse and engaging performances, Yuta is poised to make a significant impact as a solo artist. Fans can anticipate a rich and rewarding experience as Yuta Nakamoto steps into the next phase of his musical journey.

ALSO READ: Did NCT's Yuta drop hints for an upcoming SM TOWN World Tour? Here's what we know