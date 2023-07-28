Who's in the Hyung Squad? Actor group includes EXO's D.O, Jo In Sung, Kim Woo Bin, Song Joong Ki, and more

EXO's D.O. aka Do Kyung Soo is close friends with a set of well-known actors who are called the 'Hyung Squad'. Jo In Sung, Kim Woo Bin, Song Joong Ki, and more make up the group. The squad has gone viral on the internet for their close friendship and the support they show to each other. Read below to know more about this interesting group of personalities.

Who's in the Hyung Squad?

Hyung Squad is a group of 9 South Korean actors who are close friends who share a special bond with each other. The members are EXO's D.O. the youngest one, Jo In Sung, Song Joong Ki, Kim Woo Bin, Bae Sung Woo, Cha Tae Hyun, Im Joo Hwan, Lee Kwang Soo, Im Joo Hwan. Although the group does not have an official name they are usually referred to as the Hyung Squad. EXO's D.O. being the youngest member is also known as Do Kyung Soo's Hyung Squad translating to Do Kyung Soo's Brothers Squad. The friends hang out with each other, go on trips, and take each other's advice when it comes to acting.

Hyung Squad on Variety Shows

Jo In Sung and Cha Tae Hyun who were born and brought in cities, were challenged to run a business in the countryside as the hosts of tvN's variety show Unexpected Business. Our Blue's star Kim Woo Bin and the renowned actor, comedian Lee Kwang Soo and Lim Ju Hwan who are a part of the squad were invited as guests on Unexpected Business season 2. On July 5, it is reportedly said that Kim Woo Bin, EXO's D.O., Lee Kwang Soo, and Kim Ki Bang were filming a new program for the famous produced Na Young Seok, however, nothing has been officially announced.

Hyung Squad supporting EXO's D.O.

Kim Woo Bin and Kim Ki Bang attended the VIP premiere of D.O's upcoming film The Moon on July 25. The two stars showed their support for the EXO member on screen. Lee Kwang Soo and Lim Ju Hwan were also spotted at the after-party dinner of the show by some Netizens who were at the same restaurant.

