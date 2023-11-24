44th Blue Dragon Film Awards Full Winner List: Jo In Sung, Song Joong Ki, Park Bo Young and more snag big wins
Go Min Si, Song Joong Ki, Park Bo Young. Lee Byung Hun, Jeon Yeo Been and more win at 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards. Find the complete winners list inside.
Hosted by actress Kim Hye Soo and actor Yoo Yeon Seok, the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards celebrated outstanding achievements in production quality and acting skill in recent films. Keep reading to find out all the spectacular winners of the night.
Winners of the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards
Best New Actor – Hong Xabin for Hopeless
Best New Actress – Go Min Si for Smugglers
Best New Director – Ahn Taejin for The Night Owl
Best Short Film – Ghwa the Last Name for Yoo Jaein
Audience Choice Award (Most Popular Film) – The Roundup: No Way Out
Best Cinematography and Lighting – The Night Owl
Best Film Editing – The Night Owl
Technical Award – The Moon
Best Music – Chang Gi Ha for Smugglers
Popularity Award- Song Joong Ki, Kim Seon Ho, Park Bo Young, Jo In Sung
Best Supporting Actor – Jo In Sung for Smugglers
Best Supporting Actress – Jeon Yeo Been for Cobweb
Best Director – Um Tae Hwa for Concrete Utopia
Best Actor – Lee Byung Hun for Concrete Utopia
Best Actress – Jung Yu Mi for Sleep
Best Film – Smuggler
In her last year as the host, Kim Hye Soo received a special award. The audience was visibly moved as she accepted the award and addressed them, earning widespread respect.
More about 2023 Blue Dragon Film Awards
Established in 1963, the Blue Dragon Film Awards have earned widespread recognition as one of Korea's most prestigious film accolades. Over the years, the awards have built a reputation for fair and transparent judging, gaining the trust of the public in the process.
The Blue Dragon Film Awards is also an annual ceremony that honors excellence in South Korean cinema. Organized by Sports Chosun, a sister brand of the Chosun Ilbo, the awards specifically highlight blockbusters and popular movies with high artistic value released in the previous year. The selection process involves screening around forty movies from the final list to the public for free. Subsequently, after the public screenings, the awards ceremony takes place.
Renowned for their recognition of both popular and artistically valuable films, the Blue Dragon Film Awards, along with the Grand Bell Awards, stand out as the most prominent film awards in South Korea.
