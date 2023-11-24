44th Blue Dragon Film Awards Full Winner List: Jo In Sung, Song Joong Ki, Park Bo Young and more snag big wins

Hosted by actress Kim Hye Soo and actor Yoo Yeon Seok, the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards celebrated outstanding achievements in production quality and acting skill in recent films. Keep reading to find out all the spectacular winners of the night.

Winners of the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards

Best New Actor – Hong Xabin for Hopeless

Best New Actress – Go Min Si for Smugglers

Best New Director – Ahn Taejin for The Night Owl

Best Short Film – Ghwa the Last Name for Yoo Jaein

Audience Choice Award (Most Popular Film) – The Roundup: No Way Out

Best Cinematography and Lighting – The Night Owl

Best Film Editing – The Night Owl

Technical Award – The Moon

Best Music – Chang Gi Ha for Smugglers

Popularity Award- Song Joong Ki, Kim Seon Ho, Park Bo Young, Jo In Sung

Best Supporting Actor – Jo In Sung for Smugglers

Best Supporting Actress – Jeon Yeo Been for Cobweb

Best Director – Um Tae Hwa for Concrete Utopia

Best Actor – Lee Byung Hun for Concrete Utopia

Best Actress – Jung Yu Mi for Sleep

Best Film – Smuggler

In her last year as the host, Kim Hye Soo received a special award. The audience was visibly moved as she accepted the award and addressed them, earning widespread respect.

More about 2023 Blue Dragon Film Awards

Established in 1963, the Blue Dragon Film Awards have earned widespread recognition as one of Korea's most prestigious film accolades. Over the years, the awards have built a reputation for fair and transparent judging, gaining the trust of the public in the process.

The Blue Dragon Film Awards is also an annual ceremony that honors excellence in South Korean cinema. Organized by Sports Chosun, a sister brand of the Chosun Ilbo, the awards specifically highlight blockbusters and popular movies with high artistic value released in the previous year. The selection process involves screening around forty movies from the final list to the public for free. Subsequently, after the public screenings, the awards ceremony takes place.

Renowned for their recognition of both popular and artistically valuable films, the Blue Dragon Film Awards, along with the Grand Bell Awards, stand out as the most prominent film awards in South Korea.

