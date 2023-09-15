'Rumors are absurd': Moving's Jo In Sung's agency denies dating, marriage plans with announcer Park Sun Young

Moving actor Jo In Sung was rumored to be dating anchor Park Sun Young. The speculations about their relationship were raised to the point of their marriage plans. On September 15, media outlets confirmed that the actor's agency responded to all the rumors calling it groundless.

Jo In Sung denied marriage plans with Park Sun Young

The It's Okay, That's Love actor Jo In Sung was previously linked with the SBS announcer Park Sun Young. A rumor about their relationship started among industry insiders who also claimed that the two were planning to get married. However, on September 15, Jo In Sung's agency IOK Company swiftly denied all the speculations. Upon confirming with the actor himself, the management company said that the rumors were not true at all and added that the marriage plans were completely baseless. The agency also confirmed that the rumors are fake saying, "It's not even true that they are seeing each other, the rumors are absurd".

About Jo In Sung and Park Sun Young

Jo In Sung is a South Korean actor who has been in the entertainment industry since the year 1999. The actor is known for his roles in the drama That Winter, the Wind Blows alongside Song Hye Kyo and It's Okay, That's Love with actress Gong Hyo Jin. He previously appeared in the film Smuggler along with Kim Hye Soo, Go Min Si, Park Jung Min, and many more. The actor is currently acting in the sci-fi, action, and human drama series called Moving. Park Sun Young is an anchor and announcer who appeared in multiple shows as a part of SBS. Upon her departure from the channel, she has been working as a DJ announcer and as a TV personality under SM C&C.

Jo In Sung in Moving

Moving is a sci-fi drama revolving around the different stories of people who possess unnatural powers. Jo In Sung played the character of Kim Doo Sik, a former NIS Black Operation agent who can fly in the sky. He also played the role of Lee Mi Hyun's wife (Han Hyo Joo) as well as Kim Bong Seok's father (Lee Jung Ha).

