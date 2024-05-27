YouTuber Sojang, accused of slandering IVE’s Jang Wonyoung, Aespa, and Kang Daniel, goes to trial; denies charges of defamation

YouTuber Sojang recently went to court trial after a string of allegations were filed against her. She was mostly accused of slandering IVE’s Jang Wonyoung, Aespa, and Kang Daniel. The agencies of these K-pop artists filed a lawsuit against this malicious YouTuber earlier last month.

IVE's Jang Wonyoung, Kang Daniel, and Aespa's defamer YouTuber Sojang goes to court trial

On May 27, Sojang went to the first court trial after getting indicted on charges of defamation. However, during this day’s trial, she claimed that the YouTube videos she made on IVE’s Jang Wonyoung, Kand Daniel, Aespa, and other celebrities were based on information that she believed to be true. According to her, she was unaware that the content was false, hence it wasn’t intentional or slander in any way.

Her lawyer also defended her, with further claims that stated in order to charge her with any defamation case, the prosecutor should find evidence that proves that her videos contained false information.

On this day, for the first time, her photos were briefly captured by the paparazzi present at the site.

Know more about Sojang's alleged slander of K-pop idols

For the unversed, since last month an individual referred to as A (female, 35, and brain behind YouTuber channel Sojang), has been accused of defaming a bunch of A-list K-pop idols. Among those are IVE’s Jang Wonyoung, Aespa, and Kang Daniel. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

In particular, IVE’s agency Starship Entertainment filed a lawsuit against the YouTuber for creating malicious content that endangered Jang Wonyoung’s public image. The agency was known to have won the lawsuit and Sojang was ordered by the court to pay a sum of 100 million KRW to the other party.

Advertisement

More reports suggest that on June 15, 2022, she uploaded a video on her channel with a defaming title ‘The dirty personal life of national boyfriend idols and actors’. In the video, she allegedly spread misinformation about many male celebrities, that harmed their reputations.

In total, during the timeline of October 2021 to June 2023, Sojang reportedly posted almost 23 videos with fabricated information about celebrities.

In addition, her channel was known to have gained almost 60,000 subscribers and generated an average monthly profit of 10 million KRW. Reportedly, overall from all her malicious videos, she earned a shocking 250 million KRW.

The YouTube channel Sojang has now been deleted.

ALSO READ: BTS' RM’s LOST! from 2nd solo album Right Place, Wrong Person debuts at no 1 on iTunes Top Songs chart in 73 countries