Kang Han Na joins time-slip drama A Tyrant's Chef with YoonA; production on hold amid Park Sung Hoon's NSFW controversy

Kang Han Na is gearing up for her next big role. According to the latest reports, the actress has been cast in the upcoming time-lip rom-com drama A Tyrant's Chef. Girls' Generation's YoonA and Park Sung Hoon have already been confirmed as the lead cast. However, the Squid Game 2 actor is currently under scrutiny due to an NSFW post. Amid the controversy, the production of the drama is on hold.

On January 2, K-media outlets reported that Kang Han Na is confirmed to star in A Tyrant's Chef. However, not many details about his casting have been revealed. Meanwhile, Park Sung Hoon is set to play the lead character alongside YoonA. The actor is currently facing a controversy due to posting NSFW content on his Instagram story. Although he quickly deleted the post, the screenshots were already going viral by that time.

His agency BH Entertainment fueled the matter with their vague explanation. They said that the actor received an AV Pardoy cover of Squid Game through his DM. While checking his messages, he accidentally shared it on his story.

However, netizens were not convinced as it is impossible to directly share something on the Instagram story without saving it in the gallery first. Although his agency later re-clarified the situation, it wasn't enough to stop the backlash. Many events demanded that he should be removed from A Tyrant's Chef and that the lead character should be recast.

Meanwhile, the script reading for the drama was recently canceled. Initially, many thought that it was due to the actor's controversy. However, it has been cleared up that the production is currently on hold to mourn the tragic Jeju Air crash that occurred a few days ago.

A Tyrant's Chef will revolve around the story of a chef who mysteriously travels back in time and meets the king. King the Land fame YoonA will take on the role of this time-traveler chef, while Park Sung Hoon will embody the role of the king who alternates between being a tyrant and a gourmet.

The drama is currently in talks to premiere on tvN.

