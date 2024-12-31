Park Sung Hoon’s NSFW content controversy sparks calls for recast in rom-com K-drama A Tyrant’s Chef with YoonA

Park Sung Hoon, the famed South Korean actor who recently appeared in Squid Game season 2, is in hot waters following a controversy. The actor was seen uploading a sexually explicit image on his social media account, garnering massive backlash from fans. They have also started to demand a change of casting for a new K-drama where he was confirmed to be starring opposite YoonA.

Previously, it was announced that Park Sung Hoon would be starring opposite YoonA in an upcoming K-drama titled The Tyrant’s Chef. Initially, the fans were excited about the pairing, as both are known for their amazing acting skills. However, following Park Sung Hoon's recent controversy, fans are urging the production team to change Park Sung Hoon’s casting with another actor. Moreover, netizens can also be seen suggesting new names.

On December 30, 2024, Park Sung Hoon uploaded NSFW content with the Squid Game concept featuring that caused a stir online. The actor had uploaded an AV cover parodying Squid Game, which he quickly deleted. The image contained explicit nudity of several women. It quickly led to a heated discussion among netizens who asked for an explanation.

The actor’s agency, BH Entertainment, gave an official statement that Park Sung Hoon received an overwhelming number of direct messages on his social media, and while checking them, he accidentally uploaded the image. The agency representative added that the actor was deeply shocked and apologetic for making such a mistake, especially given the current circumstances. The representative further assured that the actor would be more careful to avoid similar incidents in the future.

Advertisement

Park Sung Hoon Park Sung Hoon recently starred in the much-anticipated second season of Squid Game, released on December 26, 2024. He took up the role of Hyun Joo, an ex-special forces soldier and male-to-female (MTF) transgender woman, in the show. The artist has appeared in several K-dramas, such as The Glory, Queen of Tears and more.

ALSO READ: ‘But now I know’: BTS’ Jungkook gets unexpected shoutout from Fast and Furious star Tyrese Gibson in latest post