'Was forwarding to...': Park Sung Hoon changes clarification for NSFW content controversy after fan retaliation

Park Sung Hoon has a new explanation for his NSFW post on Instagram. The actor was just enjoying the newfound success after Squid Game 2. However, now he is facing the risk of losing his entire career after accidentally sharing an AV parody cover of the drama. After changing his explanation, he is now facing more criticism than ever.

On December 31, Park Sung Hoong's agency BH Entertainment stated to Neswen, "The photo was received via DM and he saved it to his photo album while he was forwarding it to a company representative." While his agency tried to imply that after receiving the NSFW content in his message, he was trying to report it to his agency, netizens are more furious than before.

On December 30, when the controversy first arose after his post, his agency stated that he received the AV parody cover through a DM. He had been receiving an overwhelming amount of messages after Squid Game. And while checking them, he accidentally shared the photo on his Instagram story. But netizens were not so convinced, pointing out that it is not possible to share a photo on a story directly from a DM without saving it in your gallery first.

Park Sung Hoon faced double criticism for providing a 'lousy' explanation for what already was a problematic action. With his recent contradictory statement, many think the actor and his agency only changed their position after the massive backlash.

On various online communities, Korean netizens have also condemned his action. Many pointed out how problematic the AV parody is, criticizing him as a 'misogynist' and 'violent'. Following this massive controversy, Squid Game viewers are concerned that he might be left out of the upcoming season 3 promotions. The forthcoming episodes have already been filmed, so there's less chance of his not reprising his role.

Meanwhile, Park Sung Hoon just started to rise to global stardom. Following his antagonist role in Netflix's The Glory, he garnered much attention. Then in bagged another villainous role in the global hit Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won. However, he showed his true range as Hyun Jun in Squid Game 2. His character is a trans woman who joined the game in order to fund her surgeries.

