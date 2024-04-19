KARD's BM and Jay Park to team up for collaboration track expected to release in May

Jay Park and KARD's B.M would be coming together to release a single this May, according to reports. This is an exciting piece of news for fans as both very talented artists would be collaborating with each other. Jay Park is known for his hits like Me Like Yuh, Mommae and more. KARD is popular for tracks like Oh NaNa, Bomb Bomb, and more.

Jay Park and KARD's B.M to collaborate

According to reports by a South Korean media outlet on April 19, KARD member B.M and Jay Park will be teaming up for an upcoming single which is likely to be released in May. Anticipation runs high as both idols are talented dancers, rappers, and singers. B.M released his last solo track Lowkey in December 2023. Jay Park will be releasing his single Jay Park Season 1 on April 25.

More about Jay Park

Jay Park was a part of the group 2PM and made his debut in September 2008. After his departure from the group and his former agency in 2009, he established his own agency AOMG in 2013. In 2017, he set up another hip-hop and r&B record label H1gher Music along with Cha Cha Melon with the intent to bridge the gap between American and Korean artists.

In 2021, he stepped down as a CEO but is still an advisor to the companies. In November 2022, he announced the launch of his new label MORE VISON. His labels are home to various soloists, dance crews, rappers, producers, and more.

More about KARD's B.M

KARD is a co-ed group that debuted in July 2017. Members include J.Seph, BM, Somin, and Jiwoo. B.M debuted as a soloist in June 2021 with Broken Me. He is a Korean-American rapper, songwriter, and composer. Popular songs by KARD include Oh NaNa, Don't Recall, Hola Hola, ICKY, and more.

