Stay Tonight singer Chung Ha looks magnificent in I’m Ready trailer for comeback digital single EENIE MEENIE; Check release date

The era of soloist Chung Ha recommences. The extraordinary singer is finally returning with the upcoming digital single EENIE MEENIE. She has already garnered significant attention with the newly released trailer for the album.

Chung Ha drops I'm Ready trailer for upcoming digital single EENIE MEENIE

On February 28, the former I.O.I member dropped an enticing trailer for the album. The trailer titled I'm Ready looks magnificent with Chung Ha serving iconic choreography and uber-cool ensemble. Fans are already showering the Stay Tonight singer with praises and admiration, with some calling the trailer a masterpiece and work of art. Anticipation burgeons to witness the soloist reclaim her dominance in the K-pop realm.

Watch below Chung Ha’s mesmerizing performance in the I’m Ready trailer.

Chung Ha reveals promotional schedule for upcoming digital single EENIE MEENIE

On this day, Gotta Go singer, Chung Ha has unearthed a new trailer titled I'm Ready to announce her comeback single EENIE MEENIE. She has also revealed a promotion schedule for the digital single, including the release date, which will take place on March 11, 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

Check out below the schedule of Chung Ha’s EENIE MEENIE.

Chung Ha debuts at Jay Park's label MORE VISION

Earlier, on February 26, Chung Ha made her debut under Jay Park’s label MORE VISION by unfolding a sleek logo teaser. Since then, there has been much speculation about the Bicycle Singer’s return with new tracks and a possible fresh start. The latest reveal of EENIE MEENIE heightens the expectation of her coming back better than ever.

More about Chung Ha

Chung Ha is one of the most celebrated soloists in the K-pop community and is helmed as a true artist by her fans. Followed by her former group I.O.I’s disbandment, she embarked on a solo journey with her debut mini-album Hands on Me, released on July 6, 2017.

Over the years, she has delivered many hit albums including her second EP Offset (2018), third EP Blooming Blue (2018), fourth EP Flourishing (2019), first studio album QUERENCIA (2021), and 2nd studio album Bare&Rare (2022).

Her single Gotta Go (2019), Snapping from Flourishing, Bicycle, and Stay Tonight from QUERENCIA took over the K-pop industry by storm. These hit tracks not only performed well commercially but also furthered her popularity as a soloist.

And now, she is finally making her much-awaited comeback after one year and eight months, following the release of her second studio album Bare&Rare Pt. 1, on July 11, 2022. Furthermore, with the announcement of EENIE MEENIE, fans are looking forward to Chung Ha’s first collaboration under MORE VISION.

