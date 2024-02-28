Bicycle singer Chung Ha unveils new logo amid reports of 1st comeback under Jay Park's MORE VISION

Chungha is reportedly gearing up for an eagerly anticipated comeback in March. With a new song in the works and a sleek logo teaser video released, anticipation is soaring. This would mark her first comeback in one year and eight months, and her debut under Jay Park's label MORE VISION.

Chung Ha drops new sleek logo amid comeback reports

Chung Ha, the dynamic Bicycle singer, is reportedly set to make a highly anticipated comeback next month that is March, marking her return after one year and eight months since the release of her second full-length album, Bare&Rare Pt. 1, in July 2022. The news was reported by E-Daily on February 26, after a representative of MORE VISION, Jay Park's label, confirmed the exciting development, stating, "Chung Ha is preparing with the aim of making a comeback in March.”

Amidst the buzz, Chung Ha heightened fans' expectations by unveiling her new official logo teaser video, signaling a fresh chapter in her musical journey. This comeback holds special significance as it marks Chung Ha's first under MORE VISION, showcasing the synergy between the artist and Jay Park's dynamic label. As fans eagerly await the new release, Chung Ha's return promises to be a musical spectacle, combining her unparalleled talent with the creative vision of MORE VISION.

More details about Chung Ha

Kim Chung Ha, known mononymously as Chung Ha, is a South Korean pop sensation born on February 9, 1996, in Seoul. Rising to fame through Mnet's Produce 101, she secured a spot in the resulting girl group I.O.I. After the group's disbandment in 2017, Chungha embarked on a solo career, debuting with the extended play Hands on Me.

Chung Ha's journey continued with successes like Gotta Go, earning her accolades at the 2019 Gaon Chart Music Awards. She consistently showcased versatility, contributing to various collaborations and even expanding her reach to the United States. In 2021, she released her first full-length album, Querencia.

Despite her contract with MNH Entertainment ending in 2023, Chung Ha's star continued to rise as she joined Jay Park's label, MORE VISION in October 2023, further solidifying her status as a dynamic and influential artist in the K-pop scene.

