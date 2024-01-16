Lee Min Ho, IU, Jay Park, Rowoon, and more: Top 6 most stylish Korean celebs at Milan Fashion Week

South Korean actors and singers raised the glamor quotient as they arrived at the much-awaited Milan Fashion Week. The star-studded event kick-started with iconic runway shows for the Fall/Winter 2024 collection of various luxury brands. The three-day-long affair saw stellar fashion moments at the venue from January 12 to 16, 2024.

From superstar Lee Min Ho to music sensation Jay Park, a glittering array of South Korean celebrities graced the event and stole the limelight with their best outfits. Let’s take a look below!

Lee Min Ho

The Korean heartthrob Lee Min Ho descended upon the Italian city as the brand ambassador of FENDI. He has long been associated with the luxury label, and his global influence is enough to grab the eyeballs of fashion enthusiasts. The actor was in an all-black ensemble at the show, complemented with a dainty neckpiece. While he kept his hairdo pretty casual, his well-tailored suit enhanced his charismatic personality.

On the work front, Lee Min Ho is gearing up for the highly-anticipated space romance drama, Ask the Stars, starring opposite Gong Hyo Jin.

IU

K-pop soloist and actress IU attended the fashion week as the face of the renowned brand Gucci. The idol also posted some pictures from the event as she posed with rapper Jay Park. IU wrote in the caption that she thoroughly enjoyed the Men’s Fall/Winter 2024 Show. She looked absolutely gorgeous in a color-coordinated set of a brown leather skirt and oversized jacket. She paired her classic outfit with maroon sandals and a bag. Not to forget, she flaunted her new blonde hair transformation at the event.

Jay Park

The talented singer-songwriter, rapper, dancer, and producer, Jay Park, also attended the fashion week. He was drenched in black from head to toe as he donned a casual jacket with stripes around his neck, cuffs, and simple pants. The singer shared some wonderful snippets from the event and wrote a nostalgic caption hinting at how far he has come.

Lee Jae Wook

Alchemy of Souls star Lee Jae Wook made a sophisticated appearance in a monochromatic gray outfit at the event. He wore well-fitted formal pants and a shirt, teamed with black shoes and a bag. He also shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the event, showcasing his chat moments with other guests at the venue.

aespa’s Karina

Karina, from the famous K-pop girl group aespa, attended Prada’s runway show. Karina was all-decked up in a below-knee-length white dress adorned with double-layered tulle detailing. She completed the look with black heels and a contracting lime green purse. Karina truly exuded angelic vibes in this white outfit.

SF9’S Rowoon

SF9 member and actor Rowoon opted for two different attires for the fashion week as he represented the luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana. First, he dressed in a white-striped collared shirt and trousers with flower patterns. In the other look, the actor sported a black bottom and a sheer high-neck T-shirt inside the leather jacket. The two distinct outfits made the actor stand out from the other guests!

