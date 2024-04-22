Simon Dominic former CEO of AOMG alongside Jay Park leaves agency after 10 years

Media reports suggest that Simon Dominic is in the process of parting ways with AOMG. After mutual discussions with the agency, he is reportedly seeking to terminate his contract. Replying to this AOMG also released a statement confirming mutual termination.

Simon Dominic departs from AOMG after 10 years

On April 22, SPOTV News revealed that Simon Dominic has made the decision to terminate his exclusive contract with AOMG. An official from AOMG responded to the report, stating that Simon Dominic and AOMG mutually agreed in February 2024 to terminate the artist's contract. They are presently in the process of finalizing the details.

They added that the situation is still pending finalization, and until then, both AOMG and Simon Dominic will continue their activities diligently as the agency and its artist. Simon Dominic has played a crucial role in AOMG since joining the label in 2014, initially serving as co-CEO alongside Jay Park until 2018. Subsequently, he transitioned back to being an artist under the label. Jay Park established the company in 2013, with Simon D recruited as the co-CEO in 2014. This year marks his remarkable 10-year journey with the company. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

After Jay Park's departure from AOMG to pursue More Vision, DJ Pumkin, who succeeded Jay Park as CEO, also resigned. This development comes in the wake of the recent exits of fellow AOMG artists Gray, Woo Won Jae, Lee Hi, and GooseBumps, who parted ways with the label earlier in March. Simon Dominic's departure marks the latest exit from AOMG.

Advertisement

More about Simon Dominic

Jung Ki Suck, known professionally as Simon Dominic, is a South Korean hip-hop recording artist. He made his debut in 2009 as part of the hip-hop duo Supreme Team, which disbanded in 2013. As a solo artist, he has released two studio albums: Simon Dominic Presents: SNL League Begins in 2011 and Darkroom in 2018, along with two extended plays: Won & Only in 2015 and No Open Flames in 2019.

In addition to his music career, Simon Dominic served as the co-CEO of the hip-hop record label AOMG from 2014 to 2018. He has also appeared as a cast member on various South Korean variety shows, including Show Me the Money 5 in 2016 and I Live Alone in 2018. On Show Me the Money 5, he participated as a judge and producer alongside fellow AOMG artist Gray, with their team member, rapper Bewhy, emerging as the winner. Simon Dominic has also served as a panelist on the reality dating show EXchange.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Jessi and Jay Park clarify contract speculations; MORE VISION termination rumors dismissed