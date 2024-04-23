Korean singer Kim Yun Jee announces first pregnancy 3 years after marriage with businessman husband

Actress and former singer Kim Yun Jee, also known by her stage name NS Yoon G, has announced her pregnancy after three years of marriage. Her agency Sublime revealed that she is expecting to give birth in July, bringing joy to her family.

Kim Yun Jee tied the knot with a businessman in 2021, who happens to be the son of comedian Lee Sang Hae. She is scheduled to share her pregnancy news on SBS' Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny, adding another chapter to her journey in the spotlight.

Kim Yun Jee confirms embracing parenthood with businessman husband

Kim Yoon Jee, better known by her stage name NS Yoon G, has made headlines once again, but this time for a joyous reason. On April 23, her agency SUBLIME Entertainment announced that the singer and actress is expecting her first child with her husband, Choi Woo Sung, whom she married in 2021. The couple is overjoyed with the news, and the baby is due to arrive in July.

Get to know Kim Yun Jee

Kim Yoon Jee's journey in the entertainment industry has been nothing short of remarkable. Born on September 6, 1988, in Seoul, South Korea, she later moved to the San Fernando Valley in California during her elementary school years. After briefly attending UCLA, where she studied Dance and Communication, she decided to pursue a career in entertainment back in South Korea. She debuted in 2009 under JTM Entertainment with the digital single Head Hurts. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Throughout her career, Kim Yoon Jee has showcased her versatility as both a singer and actress. Notable highlights include her collaboration with Jay Park on the digital single If You Love Me in 2012 and her hosting role on the K-pop Tasty Road alongside U-KISS' Eli Kim. She has also ventured into acting with appearances in various television dramas and films.

In November 2018, Kim made a significant decision to transition from her stage name NS Yoon G to her birth name, Kim Yoon Jee, as she focused more on her acting career. This shift marked a new chapter in her professional journey, allowing her to explore different opportunities within the industry.

Apart from her career milestones, Kim's personal life has also been a topic of interest to fans. She dated musician Chancellor from 2015 to 2017 before finding love again with Choi Woo Sung, whom she married in 2021. The couple's relationship, which blossomed from a childhood friendship, has been a heartwarming story of enduring love.

In addition to her exciting news about her pregnancy, Kim Yun Jee has been actively involved in various projects. She recently joined the cast of the variety show Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 and appeared in Netflix's comic heist film Lift alongside Kevin Hart.

As Kim Yoon Jee embarks on this new chapter of motherhood, fans eagerly anticipate the arrival of her bundle of joy.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won led Queen Of Tears cast to mark success with 2nd wrap-up party on April 27; reward vacation in talks