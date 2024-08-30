My Sweet Mobster’s Uhm Tae Goo to hold first fan meeting in 17 years on September 28 in Seoul; Know details

Uhm Tae Goo recently witnessed a huge surge in his popularity after starring in the rom-com My Sweet Mobster. Following the drama’s success, the actor is always looking for ways to express his gratitude towards the fans. He is now gearing up to hold his first fan meeting ever since his debut. The event will be held on September 28 in Seoul.

On August 30, Uhm Tae Goo’s agency TEAMHOPE announced the actor’s 2024 fan meeting. The event is scheduled to be held on September 28 at the COEX Shinhan Card Artium in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. Ticket booking will begin on September 2 at 8 PM KST through Interpark.

Uhm Tae Goo’s South Korean fans are eagerly looking forward to this highly-anticipated event, as this will mark the actor’s first fan meet in 17 years since he debuted.

On this day, his agency shared a brand new poster to announce the fan event. In the photo, he can be seen wearing a comfortable pajama and holding pastel-colored balloons in one hand and flowers in the other. With a subtle smile, he radiates a soft charm in the poster, hinting at how the event will be a true bonding moment between his fans and him.

See Uhm Tae Goo’s fan meet announcement here:

Uhm Tae Goo’s most recent drama My Sweet Mobster premiered on June 12. In this JTBC rom-com, he embodied a tsundere (appears to be cold but actually warm-hearted with time) male lead character. As a former underworld legend, his character Seo Ji Hwan has a murky past. But now he is the CEO of a processed food company. He only hires ex-convicts to help them land a fresh start.

In My Sweet Mobster, Uhm Tae Goo portrayed a completely new avatar, much different from all the tough characters he has been playing for a while. In particular, his on-screen chemistry with the female lead Han Sun Hwa also garnered much praise, leading him to claim a spot among K-drama hearthrobs.

Some of his other works include Dr. Brain, Concrete Utopia, Cobweb, Night in Paradise, A Taxi Driver, The Witch: Part 2. The Other One, and more.

