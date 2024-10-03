Kep1er’s Yujin, Xiaoting, Chaehyun, Dayeon, Hikaru, and Huening Bahiyyih launch personal Instagram accounts

Most of the Kep1er members are now on Instagram! Following their new contract with KLAP Entertainment, Kep1er is committed to becoming more active. The members have officially launched their personal Instagram accounts—something fans have eagerly anticipated for a long time.

While Kep1er has an official group account, members Yujin, Xiaoting, Chaehyun, Dayeon, Hikaru, and Huening Bahiyyih have also created their own individual accounts. However, Youngeun has not set up a personal account yet, and Kep1er’s agency has advised fans to be cautious of fraudulent accounts impersonating her.

For their first posts, all six members shared the same group photo to kick off their new accounts. Additionally, Yujin, Chaehyun, Dayeon, and Bahiyyih each added another post, offering fans a glimpse into their lives and providing a more personal touch.

Check out their accounts below-

Kep1er debuted in 2021 through the Mnet reality competition show Girls Planet 999, initially featuring nine members. In 2024, when the group’s contract with WAKEONE ended, members Kang Yeseo and Mashiro departed. The remaining seven members re-signed with WAKEONE and reassembled Kep1er as a seven-member group.

As Kep1er gears up for the second phase of their career, WAKEONE and KLAP will join forces to oversee all members’ activities, including management. Kep1er will be joining KLAP's roster alongside SISTAR19, a subunit of SISTAR featuring Hyolyn and Bora, as well as VANNER, which was formed through the survival show Peak Time.

This partnership with KLAP is especially significant as it reunites the group with the staff who contributed to their successful debut album, First Impact. The album's lead single, Wa Da Da, became a hit, securing the group's first music show win a mere 12 days after their debut.

Upon First Impact’s release, the group achieved immediate commercial success, selling around 400,000 copies and reaching number 1 on South Korea's Gaon Album Chart. Additionally, both the EP and its lead single Wa Da Da made their mark on the Billboard Global 200 and World Digital Songs charts. This early success led to them being recognized as the New Wave of the Year at various award ceremonies, including the Asia Artist Awards and the Seoul Music Awards.

The name Kep1er was suggested by viewers of Girls Planet 999 through the Naver website. It references the planets in the Kepler star systems, named after the 16th-century astronomer Johannes Kepler.

