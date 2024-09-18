Kim Go Eun and Lim Young Woong to show their charms on 10th anniversary episode of Three Meals a Day Light

Kim Go Eun and Lim Young Woong will be displaying their charms on the hit variety show Three Meals a Day Light. As the show hits 10 years, the actress and the trot singer will be celebrating the occasion with the cast with their guest appearance. Kim Go Eun is known for dramas like Goblin and Yumi's Cells. Lim Young Woong is a household name known for songs like Home and Hero.

The highlight teaser of tvN's Three Meals a Day Light revealed that Kim Go Eun and Lim Young Woong will be making a guest appearance on the show to celebrate its 10-year anniversary. The episode is set to premiere on September 20. The hosts Cha Seung Won and Yoo Hae Jin will be reuniting and cooking three meals from fresh ingredients fetched from the mountains and costal regions. Anticipation runs high as viewers eagerly await the synergy between the hosts and the special guests.

Watch the highlight teaser below.

Kim Go Eun debuted in 2012 with the film A Muse. Her appearance in the manga-based 2014 drama Cheese in the Trap shot her to global fame. She has appeared in multiple super hits like Golbin, The King: Eternal Monarch and more. She took the lead in the horror film Exhuma which broke box office records. Her film Love in the Big City premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival this September.

Lim Young Woong is a popular South Korean ballad and trot singer who made his mark on the Korean music industry. Back in September 2023, he sold out IM HERO 2023 tour within mere minutes. The singer who debuted with his first single Hate You, in 2016, is a household name in South Korea and rightly so. He participated in the TV Chosun reality show Mr. Trot, winning it and rising to fame.

