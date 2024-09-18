Stray Kids’ Bang Chan gets spotted with Chinese actress Yao Chen; denies he's the real deal in adorable interaction

Bang Chan, the charismatic leader of Stray Kids, has recently gained interaction for his adorable personality. The Stray Kids leader was spotted with popular Chinese actress Yao Chen by some fans and their interaction has gone viral.

On September 17, 2024, a video of Stray Kids’ Bang Chan getting spotted in China gained massive attention on X (previously Twitter). The Stray Kids leader was seen interacting with popular Chinese actress Yao Chen.

Bang Chan and Yao Chen were seen interacting by a fan who shared that when the actress asked him if he was Bang Chan, he cutely denied he was the real deal. Then he adorable smiled and shook her hand. Bang Chan was also seen waving bye to the All is Well actress.

Watch Bang Chan’s adorable interaction with Yao Chen here:

Bang Chan debuted with the worldwide popular K-pop boy group Stray Kids who are widely known for their unique music, vocals, and visuals. He debuted as the leader of Stray Kids with the release of their official debut EP I am NOT, on March 26, 2018.

Bang Chan is a noted rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer and is also a member of the production group Stray Kids, known as 3RACHA. Bang Chan released his hit track Red Lights with group member Hyunjin as part of their album NO EASY.

In other news, his 97-line bestie Lisa of BLACKPINK recently hyped up his shirtless moment at the dominATE World Tour in Seoul.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids consists of eight members namely Bang Chan, Han, Changbin, Hyunjin, Felix, I.N., Lee Know, and Seungmin. While the group initially had a ninth member, Woojin, who left the group in October 2019.

Marking a great moment in K-pop, Stray Kids became the first-ever K-pop boy group to walk the MET Gala red carpet.

Stray Kids recently released their ninth mini album ATE on July 19, 2024, alongside the banging music video for the lead track Chk Chk Boom, which also had special cameos of Deadpool & Wolverine’s Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Stray Kids also released OST Slash for the Marvel movie Deadpool & Wolverine. Currently, the boy group is on its third world tour called the dominATE World Tour.

