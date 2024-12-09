Kim Go Eun, Ra Mi Ran, Lee Joo Myung, and more win top honors at 2024 Women in Film Korea Festival; full list

Kim Go Eun, Ra Mi Ran. Lee Joo Myung, director Lee Eon Hee, and more have received some of the top honors at the 2024 Women in Film Korea Festival. It is a ceremony that celebrates the most successful women in the Korean film industry, who had a great year with their releases. The award-giving event will be held on December 16.

On December 9, the winners of the 2024 Women in Film Korea Festival were announced. The awards ceremony, which is set to be held on December 16, promises to highlight the women in the Korean film industry who have performed exceptionally in the past year. The winners were selected from the films that premiered on OTT or in theaters between the timeline of November 1, 2023, and October 31, 2024.

This year, Kim Go Eun bagged the Best Actress award for her remarkable performances in Exhuma and Love in the Big City, while Ra Mi Ran, who had a handful of successful releases this year, was honored with Woman in Film of the Year.

Meanwhile, Lee Joo Myung has been named the Best New Actress for nailing her role in the comedy movie Pilot. Among the others, some of the prominent female directors, writers, and technicians have bagged top honors.

Check out the full list here:

Best Actress

Advertisement

Kim Go Eun (Exhuma, Love in the Big City)

Woman in Film of the Year

Ra Mi Ran

Best New Actress

Lee Joo Myung (Pilot)

Best Director

Lee Eon Hee (For Love in the Big City)

Best New Director

Jung Ji Hye (For Jeong Sun)

Best Screenplay

Kim Da Min

Best Producer

Lee Ahn Na, CEO of Anna Puruna Films (For Victory)

Best Documentary

Kim Mi Rye (For The Wells)

Technical Award

Kim Chae Ram (For House of the Seasons)

Best Advertising and Marketing

SCON (for Exhuma)

Lifetime Achievement Award

Honorary Professor Joo Jin Sook

The winners will receive the awards on December 16. The ceremony will take place at 7:30 p.m. KST at Indiespace. Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born actress Moon So Ri will be hosting the much-awaited ceremony.

Congratulations to the winners!

ALSO READ: Unstoppable BTS: Septet makes history as Dynamite becomes FIRST music video by K-pop boy band to surpass 1.9 billion views