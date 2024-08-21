Jeong Nyeon poster OUT: Kim Tae Ri, Shin Ye Eun, Ra Mi Ran look all geared up to take over world of theatre and music; SEE

Jeong Nyeon is a historical drama based on a webtoon which is scheduled to premiere this October. The poster featuring Kim Tae Ri, Shin Ye Eun, Ra Mi Ran and more was unveiled by the network. The drama revolves around a woman who wishes to join the world of traditional theatre which includes acting and music.

On August 21, tvN dropped the poster for their upcoming drama Jeong Nyeon. The poster unveiled features Kim Tae Ri, Shin Ye Eun, Ra Mi Ran, Jung Eun Chae and Kim Yoon Hye. The caption on the poster reads, 'The musicians are here to comfort the world during difficult times'. The five actors will be playing traditional theatre actors. See the posters below.

Jeong Nyeon is scheduled to premiere on October 12. The drama will include 16 episodes and new episodes will be airing every Saturday and Sunday.

Jeong Nyeon is set immediately after the Korean War in the 1950s. Jeong Nyeong (Kim Tae Ri) and her mother (Moon So Ri) barely make a living in these difficult times. Jeong Nyeong wishes to become an actress in Seoul, but her dreams seem far from being fulfilled. One day, she witnesses a performance by a theatre company led by Director Kang So Bok (Ra Mi Ran).

This ignites a passion in her to make her dreams come true. She secretly smuggles herself with this theatre crew and ends up in Seoul. She joins a theatre group and becomes a trainee. She and Heo Young Seo (Shin Ye Eun) become rivals.

Jeong Nyeon is based on a webcomic written by Seo Ye Ri and Na Mon. Jung Ji In is directing this piece and has previously worked on hit series like The Red Sleeves. Cho Hyo Bi screenwrote for this drama and also wrote for A Time Called You.

