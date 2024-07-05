7 Kim Go Eun movies and TV shows that are must-watch for every K-drama fan; Goblin, Exhuma and more

Kim Go Eun's movies and TV shows not only highlight her versatility but also justify her global acclaim as a hit-maker in the Korean entertainment world. Known for breakout roles in dramas like Cheese in the Trap and Goblin: The Lonely and Great God, she has also impressed in diverse genres such as the romantic comedy Yumi's Cells and the mystery drama Little Women.

Her performance in the film Hero, playing a significant role in the Korean independence movement, underscored her acting prowess. Kim Go Eun's recent role in the occult-thriller Exhuma further solidified her status, earning critical acclaim and awards. Her career showcases a range from childhood roles to complex leading characters, cementing her place as a standout talent.

7 best Kim Go Eun movies and TV shows to watch if you’re a K-drama fan

1. Memories of the Sword

Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Jeon Do Yeon, Kim Go Eun, Lee Jun Ho

IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

Release year: 2015

Genre: Martial arts period action film

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Videos, Viki

Memories of the Sword follows three Goryeo-era swordsmen, Poong Cheon, Seol Rang, and Deok Gi, whose quest for justice is shattered by betrayal. Eighteen years later, Seol Rang, now blind and running a tea house, trains Poong Cheon's daughter, Seol Hee, for revenge. As Seol Hee's skills emerge, she discovers her destiny to confront both Yoo Baek and Seol Rang herself.

Advertisement

2. Goblin: The Lonely and Great God

Goblin: The Lonely and Great God tells the tale of Kim Shin, an immortal goblin cursed to endure eternal life, whose fate intertwines with Ji Eun Tak, a high school student who can see ghosts. Alongside a Grim Reaper and a charismatic chicken store owner, their interconnected pasts unravel, revealing deep-rooted relationships and destined encounters.

3. Tune in for Love

Cast: Kim Go Eun, Jung Hae In

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Release year: 2019

Genre: Romantic drama

Where to watch: Netflix

Tune in for Love chronicles the love story of Mi Soo and Hyun Woo, whose paths cross and separate over the years, filled with missed opportunities, misunderstandings, and heartfelt reunions. As they navigate personal struggles and changing lives, their connection remains resilient, culminating in a tender, hopeful reunion that promises a lasting love.

Advertisement

4. The King: Eternal Monarch

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun, Woo Do Hwan, Kim Kyung Nam, Jung Eun Chae, Lee Jung Jin

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Release year: 2020

Genre: Romance, Fantasy

Where to watch: Netflix

The King: Eternal Monarch follows Emperor Lee Gon of the Kingdom of Corea as he discovers a portal to an alternate reality, the Republic of Korea. Teaming up with detective Jeong Tae-eul, he strives to thwart his treacherous half-uncle Lee Lim's sinister plans across both worlds, intertwining their fates in a thrilling saga of power and destiny.

5. Yumi’s Cells

Cast: Kim Go Eun, Ahn Bo Hyun, Park Jin Young, Lee Yu Bi, Park Ji Hyun

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Release year: 2021-22

Genre: Psychological, romantic drama

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Yumi's Cells follows Yumi, an ordinary office worker whose love cell is in a coma after a heartbreak. Through the perspectives of the cells in her head, the drama explores her emotional journey as she meets game developer Goo Woong and later co-worker Babi, highlighting her growth and quest for love.

Advertisement

6. Little Women

Cast: Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun, Park Ji Hyun

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Release year: 2022

Genre: Mystery family drama

Where to watch: Netflix

Little Women portrays the spirited journey of three impoverished sisters, namely In Joo, In Hye, and In Kyung, driven by their dreams of money, independence, and love. When a supposedly deceased friend leaves them a fortune coveted by Korea's wealthiest family, they find themselves entangled in a high-stakes battle that could change their lives forever.

7. Exhuma

Cast: Choi Min Sik, Kim Go Eun, Yoo Hae Jin, Lee Do Hyun

IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

Release year: 2024

Genre: Supernatural, horror film

Where to watch: Theaters (OTT platform not yet known)

Exhuma delves into the chilling tale of Korean shaman Hwa Rim and her team, tasked with quelling a vengeful spirit unleashed during a grave excavation for a wealthy family. As they unearth dark secrets and confront a cursed samurai spirit, they must navigate supernatural forces to protect their lives and the legacy buried in the earth.

Kim Go Eun's movies and TV shows have cemented her reputation as one of South Korea's most versatile and talented actresses. Her compelling performances in diverse genres, from the romantic comedy Yumi's Cells to the historical drama Little Women, highlight her exceptional range. With her critically acclaimed roles in Goblin: The Lonely and Great God and the recent supernatural thriller Exhuma, Kim Go Eun continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Advertisement

For K-drama fans, exploring her filmography offers a journey through some of the most memorable and impactful stories in modern Korean entertainment. Kim Go Eun's career is a testament to her enduring talent and global appeal as a renowned Hallyu star.

ALSO READ: Love In The Big City FIRST LOOK OUT: Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun cozy up in upcoming romantic film; WATCH