Kim Go Eun reveals she has ‘never been on blind date’; compares her dating style to Love in the Big City character

On the morning of September 30, actress Kim Go Eun was interviewed at a café in Bukchon-ro, Jongno-gu, Seoul, to discuss her latest film, Love in the Big City. Directed by Lee Eon Hee, the film stars her alongside Noh Sang Hyun.

When asked about her character Jae Hee’s love style in Love in the Big City, Kim Go Eun expressed a bit of sympathy for her. She noted that Jae Hee definitely needs to work on her judgment when it comes to men. While things ultimately work out, Kim described Jae Hee as someone who tends to get fixated on one thing and pursues it wholeheartedly, which brought laughter during the interview.

She continued by saying that watching Jae Hee made her think the character had very low self-esteem. To mask that, Jae Hee presents herself in a more polished way on the outside. Kim Go Eun believes Jae Hee's biggest void is a sense of being unloved, which is why relationships became a priority for her in her 20s. Instead of focusing on the character of the men she dated, Jae Hee concentrated on how much they liked her and where she ranked in their lives.

Kim Go Eun mentioned that she believes this was her character's biggest growing pain in her 20s. When Heung Soo (played by Noh Sang Hyun) tells her, "You’re annoying, you’re so uncool," and "You’re disappearing, look at yourself more," that’s when Jae Hee begins to recognize these truths about herself.

When asked about her personal love style, Kim Go Eun shared that she takes her time and tends to observe things for a while. Unlike Jae Hee, she emphasized that staying true to herself has always been the most important aspect, even in her 20s. Go Eun believes that a relationship can only progress when both partners feel comfortable enough to joke around and be their authentic selves.

When asked if she prefers a natural way of meeting people, Kim Go Eun smiled and revealed that, sadly, she has never been on a blind date or a group date. She mentioned that she has always wanted to try it but feels it might be too late now.

Based on a bestseller by Park Sang Young and directed by Lee Eon Hee, known for works like The Accidental Detective 2: In Action, Missing, and Love Exposure, Love in the Big City is a romance film that explores the cohabitation of a free-spirited woman and a man who tends to distance himself from the world.

Kim Go Eun stars as Jae Hee, a bold and straightforward character who is unbothered by others' opinions, loves openly, and lives without regrets. Jae Hee’s fearless approach to both life and love enables her to express her emotions honestly and passionately at all times.

Known for her realistic portrayal of relatable experiences, Kim Go Eun captures the essence of youth as she seamlessly transitions from a college student in her 20s to a working professional in her 30s.

