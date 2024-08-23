Kim Go Eun, Shin Hye Sun, Go Min Si and more K-drama female actors with multiple successful projects in 2024

In 2024, several talented K-drama actresses have truly shone with an impressive array of hit projects, highlighting their acting skills and dedication. Stars like Kim Go Eun, Shin Hye Sun, and Go Min Si have delivered standout performances across various genres, including romance, thriller, sci-fi, and more.

Whether their projects are set to release later in the year or have already captivated audiences in the first half of 2024, these actresses have demonstrated remarkable versatility and talent. Their involvement in a diverse range of compelling dramas in a single ongoing year showcases their ability to appeal to a wide array of tastes and preferences. Let’s explore the impressive achievements of these actresses who have excelled in multiple projects this year.

Kim Go Eun

Kim Go Eun has appeared in two films this year: Exhuma and Love in the Big City. Exhuma, which has already been released, has become a box office hit. This occult mystery film delves into bizarre events involving a feng shui master, a mortician, and two shamans who are hired to relocate mysterious graves for a substantial fee.

Love in the Big City is an upcoming film set for release in October. Based on a bestselling novel by Park Sang Young and directed by Lee Eon Hee—known for The Accidental Detective 2: In Action, Missing, and Love Exposure—the film is a romance that explores the dynamics between a free-spirited woman and a man with hidden secrets as they live together. Kim Go Eun also made a special appearance in the film Dog Days, where she plays Soo Jeong, the girlfriend of Lee Hyun Woo's character.

Shin Hye Sun

Advertisement

Shin Hye Sun also had a busy year, appearing in the film Following and the K-dramas Welcome to Samdalri and Dear Hyeri. Following is a mystery thriller that has been a hit, featuring Byun Yo Han as a real estate agent who secretly observes others' lives, including that of a deceptive influencer played by Shin Hye Sun. When he inadvertently witnesses her death and becomes the prime suspect in her murder, he must delve into her secrets to clear his name.

Welcome to Samdal-ri centers on Jo Yong Pil (Ji Chang Wook), a man who has devoted his life to protecting the residents of his hometown on Jeju Island, and Jo Sam Dal (Shin Hye Sun), who grew up with Jo Yong Pil but has made it her mission to leave their small town and move to Seoul.

Finally Dear Hyeri is a healing romance drama that follows Joo Eun Ho (Shin Hye Sun), an announcer who develops dissociative identity disorder after the disappearance of her younger sibling and a breakup with her longtime boyfriend, Hyun Oh (Lee Jin Wook).

Advertisement

Go Min Si

Go Min Si appeared in three projects this year: the final season of the K-drama Sweet Home, the variety show Jinny's Kitchen, and the film The Frog. Sweet Home continues the story of a suicidal high school student who, along with other residents of his apartment complex, struggles to survive in a world where people transform into monsters reflecting their deepest, most desperate desires.

Jinny's Kitchen is a variety show and a spin-off of the reality series Youn's Kitchen. In this show, Lee Seo Jin, who previously worked as a manager under Youn, now runs his own restaurant, Jinny's Kitchen, in Bacalar, a small town in southeastern Mexico. The show highlights Korean street food and, in its second season, the cast travels to Reykjavík, Iceland, to serve warm and spicy Korean dishes.

The Frog is a mystery thriller that follows two pension owners living in different timelines: Gu Sang Jun (Yoon Kye Sang), who operates a motel in the past, and Jeon Young Ha (Kim Yun Seok), who manages a pension in the present. As similar incidents unfold in both timelines, the two men make vastly different decisions.

Advertisement

Jeon Jong Seo

Jeon Jong Seo has featured in two projects this year: Wedding Impossible and Queen Woo. Wedding Impossible is a romantic comedy in which Jeon Jong Seo plays Na Ah Jung, an aspiring actress who agrees to a fake marriage with her longtime friend, Lee Do Han (Kim Do Wan).

Moon Sang Min portrays Lee Do Han’s younger brother, Lee Ji Han, who vehemently opposes the marriage and does everything in his power to stop it. Queen Woo is a historical action drama that centers on Queen Woo, who becomes a target for five rival tribes and competing princes vying for the throne following the sudden death of the king.

Chun Woo Hee

Chun Woo Hee starred in The Atypical Family and The 8 Show simultaneously this year. The Atypical Family follows the supernatural Gwi Joo family, who lose their powers while struggling with very realistic problems. Chun Woo Hee plays Do Da Hae, a mysterious woman who appears before the Gwi Joo family.

The 8 Show is based on the popular webtoons Money Game and its sequel Pie Game. The series revolves around eight individuals trapped in a mysterious eight-story building, where they participate in a high-stakes game show that becomes increasingly dangerous as they earn money over time.

Advertisement

Kim Tae Ri

Actress Kim Tae Ri starred in two projects this year: the film Alienoid: Return to the Future and the K-drama Jeong Nyeon. Alienoid: Return to the Future is a film that intertwines human and monk characters who strive to save everyone by returning to the present while uncovering hidden secrets in a fierce battle over a new sword.

Jeong Nyeon, based on a popular webtoon and directed by Jung Ji In (known for The Red Sleeve), is set in the 1950s, shortly after the Korean War. The drama follows Jeong Nyeon, a young vocal prodigy with dreams of becoming a top traditional theater actor. It explores her journey through competition, teamwork, and personal growth amid the era's poverty and romance.

ALSO READ: Happy Kim Go Eun Day: Goblin, Exhuma, Little Women and more; Exploring talented actress’ versatile roles