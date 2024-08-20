Kim Jae Young transforms into passionate detective fighting crime with Park Shin Hye in The Judge From Hell new stills; See PICS

Kim Jae Young, the South Korean actor who captivated fans with his striking looks and acting in Love In Contract will soon be returning to the small screen in one of the most anticipated fantasy K-dramas of the year, The Judge From Hell with Park Shin Hye. The Judge From Hell has now released new stills featuring Kim Jae Young as passionate detective Han Da On.

On August 20, 2024, The Judge From Hell finally unveiled the first look of Kim Jae Young as he transformed into a passionate detective, Han Da On who will fight crime with Park Shin Hye’s Kang Bit Na.

In the first still, we see Kim Jae Young as he transforms into Han Da On with fierce eyes and determination as he probably checks out a crime scene set on catching the criminals. He looks utterly serious hinting at the dedication in Han Da On.

The second still shows Han Da On dressed in a jacket and jumper while he calculates something with a serious expression on his face. He is an unwavering detective who has a hidden sorrowful past that no one knows. In the stills, audiences get to meet the charismatic detective Han Da On who is hard-working and a keen observer while it raises anticipation for his warm side which will be revealed in the drama.

Kim Jae Young’s Han Da On in the last still can be seen entering the crime scene keenly observing every small thing in his sight showcasing his applaudable skills as a detective. A disturbed mob can be seen at the back hinting at the seriousness of the case but he still exudes an overpowering presence.

See Kim Jae Young as Han Da On in The Judge From Hell’s new stills here:

The Judge From Hell will follow Park Shin Hye’s Kang Bit Na who is a demon from hell and has taken over a judge’s body and Han Da On, a sharp detective.

When Kang Bit Na meets Han Da On, who works hard in this hell-like world, she decides to enlist his help and send criminals to hell to become a true judge. The Judge From Hell is set to premiere on SBS on September 21 at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST).

