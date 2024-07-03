Park Shin Hye says character in The Judge From Hell is 'very attractive' and one she has ‘never played before'

Park Shin Hye, the top actress who recently won millions of hearts once again with her lead role in Doctor Slump, will soon be returning to the small screen with a new K-drama, The Judge From Hell.

The actress recently sat down for an interview where she discussed her upcoming K-drama The Judge From Hell and her character in it, Kang Bit Na.

Park Shin Hye says her character Kang Bit Na in The Judge From Hell is ‘very attractive’

On July 3, 2024, the beloved actress Park Shin Hye sat down for an exclusive interview with Vogue Hong Kong where she also dished about her highly awaited K-drama The Judge From Hell.

Park Shin Hye will be seen leading the fantasy romance The Judge From Hell as Kang Bit Na alongside Kim Jae Young.

During the interview, the Doctor Slump actress dished about Kang Bit Na and said that it is a character that she has ‘never played before’. Dishing further on Kang Bit Na’s personality in The Judge From Hell, Park Shin Hye noted that the character expresses herself quite differently from how she has acted in the past. She added Kang Bit Na is someone who likes to show off and is distinguishable in her ways which makes her ‘very attractive’.

Advertisement

The actress explained she would play a demon who has risen from hell. She has arrived on earth with the mission to ‘mercilessly punish’ criminals, murderers who have no remorse, and condemn them to the depths of hell.

Park Shin Hye concluded that she is excited to portray Kang Bit Na well but there is still a lot of time before The Judge From Hell gets aired so she left a hope that fans and audiences get to know the character more from the K-drama itself.

Know Park Shin Hye

Park Shin Hye is one of the top actresses hailing from South Korea and she has etched her name in shining letters with her memorable performances across movies and K-dramas.

Her most noted K-dramas include The Heirs, Pinnochio, Memories of the Alhambra, and Doctor Slump among others. She has also mesmerized fans with films The Call, #Alive, The Beauty Inside, and more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young spotted shooting for fantasy romance The Judge From Hell; WATCH