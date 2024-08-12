Park Shin Hye, Kim Jae Young and cast dive deep into their roles at The Judge From Hell's script reading; SEE PICS

The upcoming SBS drama The Judge From Hell has shared a sneak peek of the script reading! The series centers on Kang Bit Na (played by Park Shin Hye), a demon from hell who inhabits a judge’s body. She crosses paths with Han Da On (played by Kim Jae Young), a compassionate detective who deals with criminals in a world even harsher than hell. This romantic fantasy explores the coexistence of good and evil and the journey toward becoming a true judge.

Director Park Jin Pyo and writer Cho Yi Soo were present at the script reading, joined by cast members Park Shin Hye, Kim Jae Young, Kim In Kwon, Kim Ah Young, Lee Kyu Han, Kim Jae Hwa, Kim Hye Hwa, and others.

Park Shin Hye’s standout performance as Kang Bit Na during the script reading demonstrated her versatility, seamlessly transitioning from the indifferent human to the unpredictable demon. Her nuanced shifts in gaze, expression, and tone reflected a deep grasp of the character, earning acclaim from the crew. Viewers can eagerly anticipate seeing Park Shin Hye in this devilish yet endearing role, marking a striking departure from her usual image.

Kim Jae Young also made a notable impression at the script reading. As Han Da On, a compassionate detective who manages to warm even a demon's heart, Kim Jae Young skillfully balanced gentleness with strong dynamism. He subtly conveyed Han Da On’s hidden pain and showcased charming chemistry with female lead, Park Shin Hye.

Kim In Kwon and Kim Ah Young, portraying Kang Bit Na’s aides, delivered memorable laughs with their impeccable comedic timing. Beloved veteran actors Kim Hong Pa and Kim Young Ok brought depth and gravitas to their roles, while Lee Kyu Han, Kim Jae Hwa, and Kim Hye Hwa stood out with their engaging performances.

The courthouse staff, portrayed by Kim Kwang Kyu, Lee Kyu Hoe, and Lee Mi Do, added a lively and playful chemistry to the script reading. This talented ensemble is expected to generate strong synergy and vibrant energy throughout the series.

Check out the stills below-

During the script reading, the actors remained fully immersed in their roles, creating an atmosphere as intense as an actual filming set. Director Park Jin Pyo and writer Cho Yi Soo worked closely with the cast, paying meticulous attention to detail to ensure high-quality scenes. The seamless chemistry between the cast and crew has significantly heightened anticipation for the upcoming broadcast. The Judge From Hell is set to air in September.

