The Judge From Hell poster OUT: Park Shin Hye-Kang Jae Young's upcoming fantasy romance confirms September 2024 premiere

The Judge From Hell is a fantasy crime-romance drama that revolves around a cold judge who comes across a warm detective. Doctor Slump's Park Shin Hye and Love in Contract's Kim Jae Young will be appearing in the main roles. Anticipation runs high as the star cast comes together for this exciting project. The series has been confirmed to premiere next month, in September.

On August 16, SBS released the first teaser poster for their upcoming drama, The Judge From Hell. The poster features Park Shin Hye with devil wings on her back, and the caption reads, 'Welcome to my world'. The network also confirmed that the much-awaited series will premiere on September 1. Additionally, the first two episodes will air one after the other on the premiere day.

The Judge From Hell will include 14 episodes. New episodes will air every Friday and Saturday at 10 pm KST, which is 6:30 pm IST.

The drama tells the story of an elite judge who has a cold character, but she is actually a demon. Her real job is to send culprits who don't self-reflect to hell. She comes across as a warm and friendly detective who is smart but also carries a lot of pain. As the two meet, their lives drastically change.

The Judge from Hell has been directed by Park Jin Pyo, who is also known for films like Brave Citizen, Love Forecast, and Closer to Heaven. This project will mark his first K-drama project. Jo Yi Soo has written its screenplay.

In a recent interview with Vogue Hong Kong, Park Shin Hye revealed that her character in the drama is very different from what she has played before. She revealed that the character has her own charm and is something that she has never played before. The actress is known for her roles in romance comedies, so it'll be interesting to see her play the devil.

Fans eagerly anticipate the release of the upcoming fantasy romance based on a courtroom.

