Kim Ji Won changes Instagram profile picture for first time in 9 years after fans' request at recent fan meet

Kim Ji Won has recently won hearts with her sweet interactions at her first fan meet. With her recent action, once again she proved how much love she holds in her heart for the fans. For the first time in 9 years, the actress changed her Instagram profile picture after her fans requested her to do so.

Kim Ji Won finally changes profile picture after 9 years

On July 17, Kim Ji Won changed her Instagram profile picture for the first time since 2016, when she originally opened her account. Her new profile photo has won the fans’ hearts for her candid behavior and sense of humor.

Meanwhile, during her recent fan meets BE MY ONE in Seoul on June 22, the Queen of Tears actress talked about why she hadn’t changed her profile picture for 9 years.

To explain why the photo was special to her, she said that in 2016, the shoot of Descendents of the Sun partly took place in Greece. During the filming break, she went on a motorcycle ride with her co-actors who also played soldiers.

“I posed excitedly and someone took a picture of me”, Kim Ji Won said that she really liked the photo and that’s why she kept it as her profile picture ever since. However, since fans have requested her to change it for quite a while, she decided to let them pick what would be her next profile picture.

During the Seoul fan meet, she displayed three ‘candidates’ and the fans voted wholeheartedly while being swooned by her adorable behavior. The winning photo is Kim Ji Won’s current Instagram profile picture.

Kim Ji Won's recent activities

Kim Ji Won recently starred as the female lead in tvN’s rom-com Queen of Tears. In the drama, she co-starred Kim Soo Hyun and the on-screen couple’s chemistry became the talk of the town for weeks.

Premiered on March 9, the drama became an instant hit, topping the chart for the Top 10 non-English series on Netflix. At the same time, her outstanding acting skills also contributed to Queen of Tears’ wild success as tvN’s highest-rated drama ever.

Now, fans are eagerly waiting for Kim Ji Won’s comeback to the small screen.

